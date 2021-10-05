Racers For Christ Celebrates 50-Year Milestone

Racers For Christ, known for providing pre-race prayers and support for race teams and families, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season.

Racers For Christ was founded in 1971 by Arnie Krueger. He had a vision to start a Christ-centered fellowship for motorsports enthusiasts in Southern California. The ministry began to grow and was eventually incorporated in 1978.

In 1984, Ken Owen was elected as the new president of RFC. Owen was instrumental in establishing a strong RFC presence within the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). When Owen retired at the end of 2004, Larry Smiley was promoted from South Central Region Director to President of RFC. Smiley and his wife, Linda, also served as the NHRA National Event Series Chaplains. When Larry retired at the end of 2017, he was then succeeded by Eddie Baugher. Baugher and his wife, Kelly, are also serving as the NHRA series chaplains.

Today, Racers For Christ has over 400 mostly volunteer staff. They serve at over 2,000 events a year, hosting chapel services, making hospital calls, praying with people, performing weddings, and officiating at funerals, sharing the Love of Jesus wherever they go.

RFC’s offices are now located in Tempe, Arizona, but you will find their chaplains serving at drag races, boat races, off-road races, tractor pulls, car shows, circle dirt tracks, motorcycle races, and much more, across the nation and around the world.

To commemorate their 50th anniversary, they have written and published a book, Racers For Christ, 50 Years of Fuel for the Soul. It is a collection of history, testimonies, photos, and scripture that tells the story of God’s faithfulness to the vision one man had in 1971. The book, along with other Racers For Christ 50th Anniversary merchandise, is available to purchase at www.teamrfc.org/store or you can call the RFC office.

