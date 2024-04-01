Race Winning Brands Upshifts Transmission Business with Leadership Addition

Connect with us

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a leading manufacturer of high-performance components for the automotive and powersports markets, proudly announces the appointment of Craig Stark as Vice President of the Transmission Business Unit.

With extensive experience in spearheading growth in automotive manufacturing, distribution, and service sectors, Craig Stark joins the RWB family effective immediately. His recent management positions in the automotive aftermarket, combined with prior experience as VP of Aftermarket Sales at Sonnax Industries, bring invaluable knowledge and support to RWB’s focus on the success of its leading performance and racing transmission brands RevMax and Transmission Specialties.

“We are excited to welcome Craig to the Race Winning Brands team. His extensive experience in the automotive industry will add significant value to RWB and enhance our transmission brands,” stated Bob Bruegging, RWB Chief Executive Officer.

“I am delighted to join Race Winning Brands, home to many leading iconic performance brands. I see tremendous opportunity to assist the RWB Brands RevMax and Transmission Specialties and its employees in continuing to enhance the value proposition for our products and our customers,” said Craig Stark.

Based in Mentor, OH, Craig will be working out of RWB headquarters while also spending substantial time at Ashton, PA, and Charlotte, NC transmission facilities. His role will include interfacing with customers and suppliers to drive innovation and excellence in RWB’s transmission business.

This story was originally published on April 1, 2024. Drag Illustrated

