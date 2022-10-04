Race Winning Brands Strengthens Leadership Team

As a leading manufacturer of performance components for the powersports and automotive markets, Race Winning Brands (RWB) continues to evolve its dedicated team of performance professionals with the addition of Scott Neely as Director of Powersports Sales and the transition of existing RWB veteran, Scott Highland, to Director of Marketing.

Bringing over twenty years of experience in both the powersports and automotive sectors with him, Neely feels right at home in his new role with RWB. Previously, he has held multiple roles during his extensive tenure at Cometic Gasket, most recently handling leading responsibilities with powersports and automotive OEM and retail accounts.

Neely is a lifelong Powersports enthusiast who caught the bug early, tearing up the family’s lawn in a go-kart before quickly moving to dirt bikes, competing at various levels over the years. To date, Neely is an avid dual sport rider and off-roader, spending his free time behind the handlebars. “I’ve loved going fast and anything with a motor my entire life, so working in the industry was a dream come true for me,” stated Neely. “Bob Gorman and his family gave me an opportunity a long time ago to join their business at Cometic Gasket and I ran with it. Fast forward to today and I still get just as excited as I did back then when helping Race Winning Brands customers!”

“Scott Neely’s experience with various levels of channel partners and end users over the years in all facets of the powersports business, both domestic and international, has lent itself to a very well-rounded understanding of the powersports industry,” commented Cary Redman, Vice President of Sales and Category Management for RWB. “This is a benefit that will support RWB’s ongoing efforts to adapt and grow with evolving powersports markets.”

Scott Highland brought over thirty years of powersports and automotive industry experience when he joined the RWB team in 2018. After originally being hired into the Director of Powersports role, Highland found himself naturally expanding to RWB’s marketing efforts in all segments of the business. He is no stranger to the marketing world, having contributed leading efforts to marketing objectives in several Automotive and Powersports groups before RWB.

Newly appointed as Director of Marketing, this transition for Highland reinforces RWB’s commitment to actively sharing its passion for performance with the automotive and powersports communities, as well as supports RWB’s crucial efforts in product support and education for RWB’s partners and end users in the marketplace.

“As a lifetime enthusiast and racer, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my first four years here with RWB,” explained Highland. “RWB’s desire to service customers, expand product development, invest in resources and grow its portfolio of brands is a winning combination. There’s no doubt we’ve been growing over the recent years, and I look forward to accelerating these iconic brands.”

Scott Neely and Scott Highland will both report directly to Cary Redman, Vice President of Sales and Category Management in their roles representing RWB and its brands effective immediately.