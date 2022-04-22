Race Winning Brands Shifts Into Transmission Performance

Race Winning Brands, Inc. (“RWB”), a portfolio company of MiddleGround Capital, is excited to announce the next evolution of their performance product offerings with the acquisition of RevMax, TransGo, and Transmission Specialties, Inc. (TSI). This trio of acquisitions represent the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth add-ons for Race Winning Brands.

Headquartered in the performance and racing focused community of Charlotte, NC, RevMax specializes in performance aftermarket transmission products from standard street vehicles to high-performance diesels. RevMax’s unique combination of custom, American manufacturing abilities, high-quality materials, and veteran-level experience make them a hard-pulling player in the transmission aftermarket.

A 62-year veteran in the transmission industry, TransGo is an industry leader in advanced automatic transmission solutions, implementing key manufacturing and engineering technical data and techniques to produce proprietary valve body repair kits, valve body performance kits and other specialty components. With hands-on experience dating back to the initial implementation of automatic transmissions, TransGo is the originator of the ‘Shift Kit’ and will add irreplaceable knowledge to RWB’s transmission offerings.

TSI is yet another key player in leading the charge of new and innovative products for the high-performance transmission and converter industry. Featuring USA manufactured products such as race-focused torque converters, valve bodies, and even complete transmissions, TSI brings 40-years’ experience specializing in many popular transmission models from all the major American manufacturers.

“We are very excited to be a part of Race Winning Brands”, said Frank Kuperman, President of RevMax, TransGo and TSI. “The synergies between their industry leading engine components and our transmission components go hand-in-hand. Our team is focused on helping RWB build a new growth path in the performance transmission sector. More importantly, we are excited about the new opportunities for all of our customers.”

“The addition of these three legendary brands to our family we believe is a natural next step, adding outside-of-the-engine performance,” stated Bob Bruegging, CEO of Race Winning Brands. “With a strong presence in both diesel and gasoline transmission products, along with a strong management team led by Frank Kuperman, we see tremendous synergies within this move for multiple reasons – but especially for our customers.”

The transaction of RevMax, TransGo and TSI is effective immediately. The businesses will continue to operate and service customers from their respective locations.

