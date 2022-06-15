Race Winning Brands Continues Growth into New Markets

Race Winning Brands, Inc. (“RWB”), a portfolio company of MiddleGround Capital, is revving up their growth momentum with the acquisition of CORSA Performance, CORSA Performance Marine, and Volant Performance. This group of acquisitions brings decades of experience in intake and exhaust system performance to the RWB family and tallies up to sixteen add-ons for Race Winning Brands since its 2017 inception.

Hailing from Berea, OH, just down the highway from the RWB headquarters, CORSA Performance specializes in performance exhaust systems and cold air intake systems, along with a selection of other exhaust system accessories. Since 1998, CORSA has been developing and manufacturing premium exhaust systems for a wide range of vehicles that deliver precision engineered sound and performance.

CORSA Performance Marine takes things off the asphalt and onto the water with marine-specific exhaust systems and components designed to simultaneously add performance and enhance sound, all with unique style. CORSA Marine products are manufactured alongside CORSA Performance components at their Ohio location, proudly manufactured in the USA.

With an experience tenure matching CORSA, Volant Performance focuses on the science of airflow feeding a vast variety of engine applications with their cold air intake systems. Volant takes pride in their proven designs to deliver cool and clean air through their application-specific intake systems for unmatched performance and efficiency gains.

“We are very excited for this new chapter with RWB in growing this organization and our world-renowned brands,” explained Jeff Post, newly appointed General Manager for CORSA and Volant. “With the combination of our employees, experiences and the newly provided resources, we feel there are boundless opportunities to capitalize on while providing our customers and consumers the experiences they have grown to love, from purchase through ownership.”

“Adding CORSA and Volant to our family is a natural fit for RWB,” said Bob Bruegging, CEO of Race Winning Brands. “It continues our strategic move into strong brands with strong manufacturing models in place. It is also part of our move outside the engine to the critical ‘air-in, air-out’ portions of performance. Working with the strong management team already in place, our plans are to provide support for continued growth – both internally and through additional acquisitions.”

The transaction of CORSA Performance, CORSA Marine, and Volant Performance is effective immediately. The businesses will continue to operate and service customers from their respective location.

