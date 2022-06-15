Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Products

Race Winning Brands Continues Growth into New Markets

Published

Race Winning Brands, Inc. (“RWB”), a portfolio company of MiddleGround Capital, is revving up their growth momentum with the acquisition of CORSA Performance, CORSA Performance Marine, and Volant Performance. This group of acquisitions brings decades of experience in intake and exhaust system performance to the RWB family and tallies up to sixteen add-ons for Race Winning Brands since its 2017 inception.

Hailing from Berea, OH, just down the highway from the RWB headquarters, CORSA Performance specializes in performance exhaust systems and cold air intake systems, along with a selection of other exhaust system accessories. Since 1998, CORSA has been developing and manufacturing premium exhaust systems for a wide range of vehicles that deliver precision engineered sound and performance.

CORSA Performance Marine takes things off the asphalt and onto the water with marine-specific exhaust systems and components designed to simultaneously add performance and enhance sound, all with unique style. CORSA Marine products are manufactured alongside CORSA Performance components at their Ohio location, proudly manufactured in the USA.

With an experience tenure matching CORSA, Volant Performance focuses on the science of airflow feeding a vast variety of engine applications with their cold air intake systems. Volant takes pride in their proven designs to deliver cool and clean air through their application-specific intake systems for unmatched performance and efficiency gains.

“We are very excited for this new chapter with RWB in growing this organization and our world-renowned brands,” explained Jeff Post, newly appointed General Manager for CORSA and Volant. “With the combination of our employees, experiences and the newly provided resources, we feel there are boundless opportunities to capitalize on while providing our customers and consumers the experiences they have grown to love, from purchase through ownership.”

“Adding CORSA and Volant to our family is a natural fit for RWB,” said Bob Bruegging, CEO of Race Winning Brands. “It continues our strategic move into strong brands with strong manufacturing models in place. It is also part of our move outside the engine to the critical ‘air-in, air-out’ portions of performance. Working with the strong management team already in place, our plans are to provide support for continued growth – both internally and through additional acquisitions.”

The transaction of CORSA Performance, CORSA Marine, and Volant Performance is effective immediately. The businesses will continue to operate and service customers from their respective location.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Courtney Enders Joins FloRacing as Drag Racing Content Creator

Courtney Enders is no strange to creating compelling drag racing content. As she says, she was a content creator before that was a term,...

7 days ago

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014
Advertisement

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.