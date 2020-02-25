Race Winning Brands Acquires Manley Performance

Race Winning Brands, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Manley Performance Products, a top-tier manufacturer of high-performance pistons, connecting rods, crankshafts, and valvetrain components.

“We are excited to join the Race Winning Brands team and partner with a group that leads the racing industry in technology, manufacturing, and innovation,” said Manley Performance President, Trip Manley. “Our mission remains the same; to manufacture the finest quality internal engine components at competitive prices and offer unparalleled customer service.”

“Our goal at RWB is to lead racers to victory, and we do that by aligning with companies that are the best at what they do,” said Race Winning Brands President, Bob Bruegging. “Manley is a natural fit within our organization and this partnership is a tremendous opportunity to further grow our performance product lines.”

