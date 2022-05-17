Race Winning Brands Acquires Haltech

Race Winning Brands, Inc. (“RWB”), a portfolio company of MiddleGround Capital, is excited to announce another milestone in the expansion of their performance product offerings with the acquisition of Haltech Engine Management Systems (Haltech). Following the recent performance transmission ventures, this acquisition represents the thirteenth add-on for Race Winning Brands.

Headquartered in the Sydney, Australia, Haltech specializes in electronic engine management systems for performance and racing applications. Covering a wide range of domestic and sport compact engine platforms, Haltech’s broad product offerings serve a critical need for modern performance customers’ engine control, monitoring, and tuning needs. Ranging from complete ECU and engine harness kits to digital displays and power distribution expansion, Haltech’s products are natural complement to RWB’s existing engine component offerings.

“Haltech’s mission is to empower automotive passion, and through joining RWB, we can now bring our technology to so many more people,” said Nathan Clark, Chief Operating Officer. “We are very excited to be part of this high-caliber, high-horsepower family and looking forward to being able to provide customers with complete performance solutions.”

Bob Bruegging, CEO of Race Winning Brands, stated “I’m extremely excited about bringing Haltech into our Family of Brands – we have products that build faster, stronger engines – and Haltech builds products that allow those engines to perform at their best! Located in Australia, this will also give us another base of operations outside the US to complement our Canadian and European Operations. Nathan and his team are a welcome addition to our growing family.”

RWB is proud to officially welcome Haltech to their group of iconic brands effective immediately. Haltech will continue to operate and serve their customers from their existing locations.