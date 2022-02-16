Race Star Industries Continues as Top Dragster Class Sponsor with Mid-West Drag Racing Series

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) proudly welcomes back Race Star Industries as the Top Dragster class sponsor for the fourth season.

“L.B. and his team over at Race Star Industries have supported MWDRS for four years and it has been a place to showcase not only their stellar brand of wheels, but a great place to provide the amazing racer support and customer service they are known for,” stated series founder Keith Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Race Star is pleased to be a part of MWDRS for 2022,” said L.B. Davis, founder, Race Star Industries. “This marks our fourth season with the Mid-West Drag Racing Series and excited to see the level of competition it will bring to the track. We enjoyed the racers banquet for the MWDRS in January and found in talking to a number of the racers they were all planning to race again in the series for 2022. We will again sponsor Top Dragster and look forward to being at a number of the races ourselves in 2022 to visit with the drivers and enjoy the level of drag racing the MWDRS brings to the table. We appreciate how MWDRS promotes the Race Star brand and look forward to a great relationship going forward.”

Race Star Industry is located in the Kansas City area and manufactures high performance alloy wheels for cars, trucks and a variety of racing vehicles. Their wheels are no weld, cast aluminum alloy, engineered to truly fit popular Late Model Muscle applications featuring large diameter brake packages. New lines are constantly being developed, expanding applications through all the early and late model muscle cars focused on aggressive large diameter fitments with “limited” brake caliper modifications required.

MWDRS will showcase 8 events throughout the 2022 racing season, beginning March 18-19 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas.

Comments