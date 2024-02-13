Race Star Industries Continues as Multiple Class Sponsor with Mid-West Drag Racing Series

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) proudly welcomes back Race Star Industries as the Pro Junior Dragster class sponsor as well as the presenting sponsor of the Top Dragster class.

“L.B. and his team over at Race Star Industries have supported MWDRS for six years, and it has been a place to showcase not only their stellar brand of wheels but a great place to provide the amazing racer support and customer service they are known for,” stated series founder Keith Haney.

“Race Star is pleased to be a part of MWDRS for 2024. This marks our sixth season with the Mid-West Drag Racing Series, and I am excited to see the level of competition it will bring to the track. We will again sponsor the future of drag racing, the Juniors, and look forward to being at a number of the races ourselves in 2024 to visit with the drivers and enjoy the level of drag racing the MWDRS brings to the table. We appreciate how MWDRS promotes the Race Star brand and look forward to a great relationship going forward, ”said Race Star Founder L.B. Davis.

As part of the partnership with the MWDRS, Race Star Wheels will award the winner of both the Sportsman Junior and Pro Junior Dragster classes with a $100 product certificate.

Race Star Industry is located in the Kansas City area and manufactures high-performance wheels for cars, trucks and a variety of racing vehicles. Its wheels are no weld, cast aluminum alloy, engineered to truly fit popular late model muscle applications featuring large diameter brake packages. New lines are constantly being developed, expanding applications through all the early and late model muscle cars focused on aggressive large-diameter fitments with “limited” brake caliper modifications required.

Visit Race Star Industries at racestarindustries.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RaceStarWheels.