News

Quick Rod, Super Rod, Hot Rod Return at IHRA Hot Rod Classics

Published

In a thrilling announcement that harkens back to its illustrious past, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has declared the debut of the IHRA Hot Rod Classic in 2024. This adrenaline-fueled event will mirror the heart-stopping action of the Pro-Am races of yesteryears, with drivers in Quick Rod, Super Rod, and Hot Rod classes squaring off to win the coveted black and chrome IHRA Ironman trophies.

The event will also feature the pulse-pounding Real Steel, No-Time class. This category demands original equipment manufacturer (OEM) steel shell, steel doors, and steel fenders, except for vehicles originally equipped with fiberglass parts, which must be factory-original. Please note, billet heads or engine blocks will not be permitted in this class.

Depending on the event location, Top Sportsman and Top Dragster will be included in the majority of these meets. Bracket races for the Top (Box), Mod (No Box), and Junior Dragster classes will also be on the roster. These events will be adapted to the unique characteristics of individual tracks, potentially featuring other classes popular in their regions. Please remember, all racers must be IHRA members to participate.

The Hot Rod Classic promises to be a vibrant celebration of IHRA’s racing heritage, with the scent of racing fuel hanging in the air and the exhilarating sounds of cars thundering down the track.

IHRA owner Larry Jeffers shares his enthusiasm for the announcement, “Since we took over IHRA last year, we’ve heard from so many racers how they wish we would bring these classes back. The IHRA Hot Rod Classic is doing that in an exciting way and is a great addition to our other programs like the IHRA Summit SuperSeries and IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Moser and FuelTech. It’s another way of showing our commitment to the racers and keeping the IHRA the premier organization for grassroots, Sportsman racing.”

The unveiling of the Hot Rod Classic also represents an enticing prospect for race tracks, giving them the chance to host a premier event and attract visitors from across the globe to their facilities.

For more exciting news regarding the IHRA Hot Rod Classic, keep your eyes on the IHRA.com website and follow their social media pages. Get your engines ready and mark your calendars, because the IHRA can’t wait to see you at the starting line in 2024!

