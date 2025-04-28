Connect with us

News

Quick 32 Sportsman Series, Pro Bike & Sled Series and Friends Back at Empire Dragway for 2025

Published

Steve Embling photo

In less than two months, the Quick 32 Sportsman Series and the Pro Bike and Sled Series (PBSS) will kick off their season at Empire Dragway in Leicester, NY, for 2025.

The Series will compete four times at the New York State facility, on June 20 – 21, July 18 – 19, August 15 – 16, and September 19 – 20 in 2025.

JustSports Photography photo

The events will include the Quick 32 Sportsman Series, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS), and the 5.50 Index Series, Box and No-Box divisions. The competition will be held on the Empire Dragway eighth-mile track surface, and competitors will compete for their respective Championship Point Award Series.

Charlie Emler, the 2024 Quick 32 Sportsman Series Champion, plans to return along with Top Dragster regulars Buddy Forrest, Tyler Rudolph, Brett Bennett, Craig Giordano, Burt Lyon, Greg Kerl, Rich Yacos, Don Kiekel, Ray Agro Jr., Mike Kalin, Mark Romanofsky, Lucas Salemi, Jessica Bennett, Bob Bauer Jr., Art Cioffi, Davy Markle, Dave Markle, Steven Markle, Scott Church, Shawna Woudstra and rookie Top Dragster drivers Ryan Harris and Ashton Halas,

Plus, Luke DeJonge, Ron Szewczyk, Gary O’Connell, Tom Simone, Dave Burchell, Bill Stevens, Dustin Gabel, Matt Gregoire, Tony Madonia, Allan Runions II, Gary Grahner, Andy Gregoire, Bob Jaus and Mike Wagg in Top Sportsman and Quick 32 Sportsman Series, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman winners Cody Reome, Craig Chadderdon, Kayden Wicke, Tony Platania, Lui Ramundo and John Vergotz Jr., along with past Series Champions Wilson & Gray (2013) to name a few.

The Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) Point Award Series Champion Lee Burgess plans to defend his 2024 title with competition from Pro Bike teams of Josh Costa, Josie Brooks, Bill Pippard, Drew Nearhoof, Dick Nearhoof, Mike Puglia, Mike Nearhoof, Brian Baker, Tom Varney, Kevin Sutliffe, Peter Edwards, Brandon MacCombie, Brian Babiak, Haley Feher, Xavi Rivera and Joel Rivera Pro Sled teams will include Nicole Albin, Bob Salerno, Ron Dean, Frankie Amalfi, Brad Perkins, Tom Frascino and Kayla Chapman.

“We are excited for the start of the new season. Our teams are dedicated and showing their support,” explained Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the Series. “We had over 75 different series teams last year, and it’s expected to grow this year. The Quick 32 Sportsman Series and the Pro Bike & Sled Series are strong series, and this year, our friends, the 5.50 Index Series and the Box and No-Box Eliminators, should be great. Only 56 sleeps, but who’s counting?”

Qualifying for the Quick 32 Sportsman Series, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS), will be held Friday at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, along with 5.50 Index Series Qualifying and Box and No-Box Eliminator Time Trials at 10:00 a.m., with eliminations starting at noon on Saturday.

Spectators can go to EmpireDragway.com for schedule, admission and camping details.

Visit the Quick 32 Sportsman Series at www.facebook.com/quick32, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) at www.facebook.com/probikeandsledseries and the Empire Dragway at EmpireDragway.com for more information and event updates.

For more information, please contact Bruce Mehlenbacher at [email protected]

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025. Drag Illustrated

