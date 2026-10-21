Quick 32 Sportsman Series Joins Victory Mist Launch Celebration

Bruce Mehlenbacher, Top Dragster driver Shawna Woudstra, and Fortinos-sponsored Team Woudstra represented the Quick 32 Sportsman Series at the Victory Mist Launch Party & Car Show held Sunday, October 18, at Pillitteri Estates Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It was a beautiful fall afternoon for the official launch of Victory Mist, a premium non-alcoholic Celebration Cuvée created for Winner’s Circle celebrations, podium presentations, and other special occasions.

The well-organized and well-attended event brought together automotive enthusiasts, racers, car collectors, friends, and supporters for an enjoyable afternoon at the winery.

The celebration featured an impressive collection of premium and exotic cars, race cars, live music, food, wine, and Victory Mist tastings, along with a special presentation featuring Charlie Pillitteri and the Victory Mist team.

Among the race cars on display was Waterdown, Ontario’s Shawna Woudstra and her impressive Horton/Diamond Top Dragster, powered by a 632 cubic-inch ProFiler engine with nitrous oxide, producing approximately 1,500 horsepower.

Woudstra has established herself as a strong competitor in Canadian drag racing, with an impressive record of accomplishments over the past several seasons.

Team Woudstra is a family-supported racing operation, with crew members Mom, Dad, and Neil. The team extends special thanks to Carl Spiering and sponsors Fortinos and 20 Twenty Speed Shop for their continued support.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series has provided a competitive platform for some of the fastest Top Dragster and Top Sportsman competitors in Canadian drag racing. Having Team Woudstra participate in the Victory Mist launch provided an opportunity to introduce a broader audience of automotive enthusiasts to the sport, the people involved, and the impressive machinery that makes drag racing so exciting.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Victory Mist already have a connection through Canadian drag racing. Earlier this year, Victory Mist was named the Official Celebration Cuvée of the John Scotti Canadian Championship Series for the NHRA National Open double-header held Labour Day Weekend at Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga.

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The partnership brought the excitement of traditional Winner’s Circle celebrations to competitors, crews, families, and sponsors, with Victory Mist featured as part of the victory celebrations throughout the weekend.

“We want winning a John Scotti Canadian Championship Series event to be something special,” said Bruce F. Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the Quick 32 Sportsman Series, when the partnership was announced in September. “There is a tremendous amount of work behind every race car that comes through the gates. When one of our racers reaches the Winner’s Circle, they deserve to celebrate it. Victory Mist is a great addition to that experience.”

Sunday’s launch celebration provided another opportunity to strengthen that relationship while bringing together people who share an appreciation for motorsports, automotive performance, and the friendships that develop around these interests.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the Victory Mist launch and to continue building our relationship with their team,” said Mehlenbacher. “It was a beautiful fall day, the event was extremely well organized, and it was wonderful to see such a great turnout. We appreciated their support during the 2026 racing season and are looking forward to the possibility of renewing our partnership for the 2027 Quick 32 Sportsman Series.”

Clinton Geoffrey of Victory Mist also welcomed the participation of the Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Team Woudstra at the launch.

“It was great having Bruce, Shawna, and Team Woudstra join us for the launch of Victory Mist,” said Geoffrey. “We have enjoyed getting to know the drag racing community and being part of the Winner’s Circle celebrations at Toronto Motorsports Park this season. Having Shawna’s dragster on display was a great addition to today’s event. We appreciate the support we have received and look forward to hopefully continuing our relationship with Bruce and the Quick 32 Sportsman Series in 2027.”

Mehlenbacher also thanked Shawna Woudstra and Team Woudstra for bringing their Top Dragster to the celebration and helping represent the Quick 32 Sportsman Series.

This story was originally published on October 21, 2026.