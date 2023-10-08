Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photos by Kaylee Curran, Zach Bowman and Lashara Gilkes for KC PhotographyKC Photography photos

News

Qualifying Concludes at FL2K23 Presented by Brian Crower After Rain-Delayed Day

Published

After battling a few rain showers at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the second day of FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower, it was Carlos Olivio who secured the number one qualifying position in the highly competitive X-Street presented by Precision Turbo and Eat Sleep Race. Olivio will race Andre Scott in round one on Sunday. 

Additionally, the top 16 racers in X-Street picked up a $500 qualifying bonus, racers are also competing for a $500 qualifying bonus, where the top 16 cars will get $500.

“I love drag racing, and these are my people,” said Victor Alvarez, Bradenton Motorsports Park track owner. “Today was absolutely insane – it was jammed packed with cars and fans. We’re appreciative of everyone and tomorrow, we’re giving away $125,000 in cash prizes. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us today.” 

Danny Coots, Elite Street

Danny Coots improved on his number one spot from Friday night by one-thousandth of a second in Street Car Shootout presented by Fast Forward Race Engines, Palm Beach Dyno, Real Street Performance, Coastal Dyno, RedHorse Performance, SunCoast Converters, and Motion Raceworks. Coots will face off against Daniel Minett in the first round. 

Jonathan Atkins secured the number one qualifying spot in Outlaw Stick presented by TurboSmart and Grannas Racing. Atkins laid down a 6.92-second pass at 208.23 mph. Joel Grannas was in the coveted number-one position, but Atkins bumped him out after Saturday’s final qualifying round. 

Lastly, to round out the day, there was a proposal on the starting line by Stick Shift driver Sean Madden to his now fiancé Victoria Elizbeth. 

Round one eliminations begin on Sunday, October 8 at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to www.RaceBMP.comwww.FL2K.com, and the Bradenton Motorsports Park and FL2K Facebook pages for results and news from FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower. Tune in to the official event livestream at FloRacing.com.

Grubworm

Jaeson Hager, Pro Street Car

Sandor Ruiz, True Street

Sean Madden, Stick Shift driver

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.