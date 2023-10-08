Qualifying Concludes at FL2K23 Presented by Brian Crower After Rain-Delayed Day

After battling a few rain showers at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the second day of FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower, it was Carlos Olivio who secured the number one qualifying position in the highly competitive X-Street presented by Precision Turbo and Eat Sleep Race. Olivio will race Andre Scott in round one on Sunday.

Additionally, the top 16 racers in X-Street picked up a $500 qualifying bonus, racers are also competing for a $500 qualifying bonus, where the top 16 cars will get $500.

“I love drag racing, and these are my people,” said Victor Alvarez, Bradenton Motorsports Park track owner. “Today was absolutely insane – it was jammed packed with cars and fans. We’re appreciative of everyone and tomorrow, we’re giving away $125,000 in cash prizes. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us today.”

Danny Coots improved on his number one spot from Friday night by one-thousandth of a second in Street Car Shootout presented by Fast Forward Race Engines, Palm Beach Dyno, Real Street Performance, Coastal Dyno, RedHorse Performance, SunCoast Converters, and Motion Raceworks. Coots will face off against Daniel Minett in the first round.

Jonathan Atkins secured the number one qualifying spot in Outlaw Stick presented by TurboSmart and Grannas Racing. Atkins laid down a 6.92-second pass at 208.23 mph. Joel Grannas was in the coveted number-one position, but Atkins bumped him out after Saturday’s final qualifying round.

Lastly, to round out the day, there was a proposal on the starting line by Stick Shift driver Sean Madden to his now fiancé Victoria Elizbeth.

Round one eliminations begin on Sunday, October 8 at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to www.RaceBMP.com, www.FL2K.com, and the Bradenton Motorsports Park and FL2K Facebook pages for results and news from FL2K23 presented by Brian Crower. Tune in to the official event livestream at FloRacing.com.