QA1’s #goDRIVEit Cruise Brings People Together

Last Saturday, over 400 vehicles joined QA1 for the first “Get Out and #goDRIVEit Cruise”. With social distancing in mind, drivers remained in their vehicles while enjoying 100-miles of cruising.

A casual cruise, with rolling start times between 9am and 10:30am, the route offered plenty of opportunities for stops along the way, and attendees were encouraged to go at their own pace and just enjoy the ride. Everyone got their vehicle pictured in front of QA1’s new facility, which opened in January. From there, the cruise took country roads through central Minnesota towards the Minnesota River Valley, where it followed and crossed the river before heading back towards the Lakeville area.

“We designed the route to explore areas your GPS normally wouldn’t take you – there are so many fun roads to explore through the river valley,” says Dave Kass, QA1 Marketing Manager. “With so many car events on hold, this was a great way for people to get out and #goDRIVEit with hundreds of other enthusiasts.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The event was designed as a way for everybody, no matter their vehicle, to get out of the house and spend a fun day cruising with their family and other cruising enthusiasts. Vehicles ran the gamut, from motorcycles to muscle cars to Porsches and Teslas. With temperatures in the 70s and bright sunshine, it was an ideal day for spending a few hours behind the wheel.

Head to QA1’s Facebook page to check out the Get Out and #goDRIVEit Cruise album for even more images!

Comments