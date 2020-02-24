QA1 Launches New, More Streamlined Website

On the heels of a rebrand with a more modern logo and look, QA1 has launched a website to reflect the new branding and vision for the company.

The new site offers improved navigation, a more prominent Tech Center, and a better integration of QA1’s different markets. Designed with ease of use in mind, this site features a prominent vehicle filter in the Automotive section as well as various configuration options for products across all markets. It is more streamlined and offers smoother navigation and more imagery than the previous site, which had launched in 2014.

“We celebrated our 25th year recently, so our latest endeavors – new branding, new building, new website – are all physical representations of commitments to the vision for the next 25 years,” says Dave Kass, QA1 Marketing Manager. “We went into this project not just to update our branding, but also to showcase our emphasis on user experience and our focus on being a premier brand in motorsports and industrial markets.”

To check out the updated site, visit www.QA1.net.

Comments