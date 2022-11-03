Q&A: Jason Miller Discusses the Growth Through the Years, What’s to Come at the 26th Annual World Cup Finals

Jason Miller, event promoter and co-owner of Miller Brothers Productions, has been one part of the driving force behind the World Cup Finals: Import vs Domestic. The event now hosts racers and fans for five days and is marking its 26th annual debut November 2-6 at Maryland International Raceway.

Miller chatted with Drag Illustrated before the thrilling World Cup Finals.

What makes the World Cup Finals so different from any other race?

Every year has been bigger than the previous year in terms of attendance, sponsor support and media support. We target all the cool classes of cars from different sanctioning bodies and series, import and domestic, and write rules that accommodate those cars and their trims as they come from the other series. There’s no index, no bracket – it’s only heads-up racing on a quarter-mile. There’s a cult following behind many of these different cars, combos, and classes at the race.

What can fans expect if it’s a fan’s first time at the event?

The race is the backbone of the event. For fans to come out and see an event with so many different cars run in a quarter-mile is something that they don’t get to see at any other event in the country. The one thing about the fans is they’re intoxicating. The crowd is a very vocal crowd. People talk about the roar they hear when they see a crash or someone comes from behind. There’s a 2,300-foot vendor midway. We have a very inclusive midway that covers everything, no matter your genre. There will be a DJ and a bikini contest put on by the International Bikini Team.

Tell us about the drivers and the “big names” the World Cup Finals draw.

The deal with World Cup is all the different genres targets different fan bases out there. The thing with this race is there isn’t one big name, there are 340 big names, and each one of them represents a different genre. For a fan, they can come here and see what they’re interested in. I can literally read the Roll Call list of all the big names.

The World Cups Finals have been held for over a quarter of a century, and with that, we’re sure you’ve encountered obstacles. Tell us about the unique challenges you’ve had to face. The event was a one-day event for ten years. It wasn’t until we started bringing the national teams out that the event quickly grew into a two-day event. The cars were targeting grew eventually into a three, four and then a five-day event. The fan counts grew so fast that we had to start increasing our staffing and other logistics to accommodate the growth each year. But then you would grow so much quicker than the following years beyond what you did with last year’s attendance. So we had to start taking multiple steps to accommodate the growth of the event. Now we’re selling out the event before we open the gates. We sold tickets to 22 different countries this year. We have 13 countries competing in the event. We’ve been reaching capacity limits for the last four to five years, and we know what to staff for. I would say that the later-2000s were very tough in accommodating the growth.

How do you prepare to host such a versatile roster of racers?