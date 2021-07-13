PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny to Award Wallys, NHRA Midwest Nationals Opportunity at WWT Raceway

Heads-up drag racing, PSCA-style, returns to World Wide Technology Raceway Aug. 13-14 with the Premier Street Car Association’s annual Heads Up Hootenanny. Some of the best drivers on the planet will race for a special-edition NHRA Wally, $10,000, and a berth in a Pro Xtreeme exhibition race during the WWTR’s NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals in September.

With the unfortunate rain-out of SCSN VIII: Radials After Dark this past weekend, all classes racing for a Wally at that event (X275, LDR, and Small Tire N/T) will compete for them at this race. The Pro Mod entry list is a who’s who of the best straight-line performers in the sport, including Bubba Stanton, Frankie “The Madman” Taylor, Mike Recchia, Randy Merick, and Jason Hamstra.

ADVERTISEMENT



PSCA President Mel Roth is taking the Wallys on the road over the next month, ensuring they are well-traveled and ready to be presented to the best of the best in August.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” Roth said. “We hated losing the Street Car Super Nationals in St. Louis because of the massive storms that rolled through, but we’re going to make up for it with the Heads Up Hootenanny. My family and I are taking the Wallys on the road with us and documenting our travels. By the time we give them out August 14th, they’ll have logged as many miles as the teams racing for them!”



A special Pro Xtreeme race is scheduled for the NHRA Midwest Nationals at WWTR. The eight first-round winners of the Hootenanny – and the two quickest ETs out of the first-rounders who don’t advance – will earn berths to compete in front of the NHRA crowds on September 24 and 25.

“I think it’s safe to say that after the past year of no crowds or small crowds,” Roth said, “the lure of being able to run your hotrod in front of the huge St. Louis NHRA crowd is a big incentive to let it all hang out at the Hootenanny!”

Admission to the race is free to spectators with tickets available at various St. Louis-area businesses in addition to a link at RacePSCA.com.

The event will livestream on FloRacing.com.

For more information on Heads Up Hootenanny at World Wide Technology Raceway Aug. 13-14, visit RacePSCA.com or the official event page on Facebook located HERE.

Comments