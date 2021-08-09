PSCA Heads Up Hootenanny Returns to WWT Raceway with NHRA Wallys on the Line

With a promising forecast and a solid car count, the Premier Street Car Association returns to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for its annual Heads Up Hootenanny. Two full days of speed, including Jr. Dragsters, the Nostalgia Drag Racing League, and the JEGS Super Quick series, are being combined with STL Street Car Super Nationals VIII: Radials After Dark, one of PSCA’s signature races, postponed last month due to inclement weather.

With the rain-out, all classes racing at that event (X275, LDR, and Small Tire N/T) will compete at this race. The Pro Mod entry list is a who’s who of the best straight-line performers in the sport, including Bubba Stanton, Craig Sullivan, Frankie “The Madman” Taylor, Mike Recchia, Randy Merick, and Jason Hamstra.

In addition to winners of those aforementioned classes each earning special-edition NHRA Wallys, a unique Pro Xtreme race is scheduled for the NHRA Midwest Nationals at WWTR. The eight first-round winners of the Hootenanny – and the two quickest ETs out of the first-rounders who don’t advance – will earn berths to compete in front of the NHRA crowds on September 24 and 25.

“We hated to lose the Street Car Super Nationals to rain, obviously,” said PSCA President Mel Roth, “but when you look at everything going in this race, how can you miss it? One Pro Mod racer is going to leave World Wide Technology Raceway not only with a win, not only with a real Wally, but with a berth in a Pro Mod race during the NHRA Nationals here next month.

“And the fans are going to get to see some of the best drag racing in the country with the combination of what the PSCA is bringing and the Nostalgia Drag Racing League and JEGS Super Quick series provided by the track. And by the way, you don’t have to pay for tickets! How cool is that?”

Admission to the race is free to spectators with tickets available at various St. Louis-area businesses in addition to a link at RacePSCA.com.

Testing for all classes is scheduled for Thursday 7 p.m.-1 a.m. with spectator gates opening at Noon local time Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The PSCA event kicks off both days at 7 p.m., but due to the huge number of amazing race cars, fans will want to get there early.

The event will livestream on FloRacing.com.

For more information on Heads Up Hootenanny at World Wide Technology Raceway Aug. 13-14, visit RacePSCA.com or the official event page on Facebook located HERE.

