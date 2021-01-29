PSCA Announces 2021 Event Schedule

The Premier Street Car Association announced its 2021 schedule today, featuring a Street Car Super National event at a new location as well as an addition to its annual Summer Series.

The PSCA’s signature event, the Street Car Super Nationals, returns for its 17th season. Once again hosted at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this year’s SCSN: Unmasked event, Nov. 18-21, could be one of the biggest races in the history of Mel Roth’s promotion.

“With everything that happened in 2020, the fact we were still able to host successful drag races shows how passionate our fans and racers are,” Roth said. “Hopefully, we can get safe and healthy and be ready for America to get back to the business of motorsports!”