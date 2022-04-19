Protect Your Gears from Breaking with Red Line Heavy Shockproof Gear Oil

The gears in the differentials and transmissions of a race car or off-roader operate under tremendous loads—loads that can break gear teeth like you can snap a pencil in half. Red Line’s Heavy ShockProof Gear Oil cushions gear teeth under extreme pressure to prevent tooth breakage, yet has a low viscosity rating so it doesn’t create drag on moving parts—it has a film thickness similar to a 75W250 grade gear oil while providing the same low fluid friction as an SAE 75W90 oil. That’s a neat balancing act.

Red Line Heavy ShockProof Gear Oil is available in one quart bottles, one gallon bottles, and five gallon buckets.

