Protect Your Gears from Breaking with Red Line Heavy Shockproof Gear Oil
VP Racing Fuels Launches Speed Sauce Plus New Injection Fluid

Manley Expands 'Extreme Duty' Inconel Exhaust Valve Offerings

First Look: Roderjan Busato's New RJ-Built Pro Boost '22 Camaro

ProCharger Joins Mid-West Drag Racing Series as Series Sponsor

Mickey Thompson Releases New ET Front Dragster Tire

VP Racing's Engine Oils Debut in NHRA Pro Stock with Camrie Caruso

WELD Partners with Nitro Teams for 2022 NHRA Camping World Series Season

MWDRS Welcomes Voss Wheelie Bars as Title Sponsor of Top Sportsman Class

WELD Announces Contingency Program for 2022 NHRA Competitors

Published

The gears in the differentials and transmissions of a race car or off-roader operate under tremendous loads—loads that can break gear teeth like you can snap a pencil in half. Red Line’s Heavy ShockProof Gear Oil cushions gear teeth under extreme pressure to prevent tooth breakage, yet has a low viscosity rating so it doesn’t create drag on moving parts—it has a film thickness similar to a 75W250 grade gear oil while providing the same low fluid friction as an SAE 75W90 oil. That’s a neat balancing act. 

Red Line Heavy ShockProof Gear Oil is available in one quart bottles, one gallon bottles, and five gallon buckets.

SEE RED LINE HEAVY SHOCKPROOF GEAR OIL AT SUMMIT RACING



