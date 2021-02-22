Protect Vehicle Undersides with JEGS Rubberized Undercoating

Products

Reduce stone chips, salt damage and road noise with undercoating from JEGS. JEGS’ rubberized coating is asphalt-based and easily applied as an aerosol. Waterproof, non-hardening, and paintable this preventative maintenance product offers peace of mind.

Rubberized Undercoating

  • 18 oz. Spray Can
  • Waterproof
  • Reduces Road Noise
  • Protects Metal
  • Paintable
  • Asphalt-Based
  • Easy to Use
  • Sold Individually

