Protect Vehicle Undersides with JEGS Rubberized Undercoating
Reduce stone chips, salt damage and road noise with undercoating from JEGS. JEGS’ rubberized coating is asphalt-based and easily applied as an aerosol. Waterproof, non-hardening, and paintable this preventative maintenance product offers peace of mind.
Rubberized Undercoating
- 18 oz. Spray Can
- Waterproof
- Reduces Road Noise
- Protects Metal
- Paintable
- Asphalt-Based
- Easy to Use
- Sold Individually
For more information visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/72055/10002/-1
