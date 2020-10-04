Promoters Seipel, Biondo Add Summer Fling to Big-Money Bracket Race Offerings

For the past 11 years, co-promoters Pete Biondo and Kyle Seipel have built the Fling brand of high-dollar bracket racing into an event everyone wants to attend and everyone wants the win on their resume. From meager beginnings in 2010 to now three big races all over the country, the Fling is now pleased to announce an addition of a fourth event, the Summer Fling, in 2021 at National Trail Raceway outside of Columbus, Ohio.

“With the success of our other Fling events,” said Biondo, “we felt it was time to expand. The demand has been overwhelming and even though we get a lot of Midwest racers attend our Flings in Bristol, Galot, and even in Las Vegas, expanding to central Ohio gives more racers a chance to ‘Race It, Experience It’, which has been our Fling staple.

“Kyle has known the track’s personnel, Jay Livingston and Jason Murray for 33 years,” added Biondo. “Once I met with them, we realized we all had the same mindset, to give racers a great event, an event that we ourselves would always like to have raced at. That was the basis of our understanding when we began in 2010, and it remains the same today.”

“National Trail Raceway is a great facility,” said Seipel, “and we’re excited to move into the Ohio area. We have had overwhelming support from all the racers and we’re excited about this newest event.”

The date will be August 24-28, 2021 before Labor Day and it will follow the same pre-entry format which has been so popular at both the Bristol and GALOT Flings. For more information on this event, text the word COLUMBUS to 74121. Also, visit www.bracketraces.com for all Fling info.

