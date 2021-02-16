Proline Racing Cements Status as Partner for CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS

The CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS presents the ultimate proving grounds for the stars in the Pro Mod ranks, a situation that has historically brought out the best in Proline Racing customers.

The builders and tuners of record-setting turbocharged and ProCharger-powered engines will again have a strong presence at the race, which takes place March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway. Along with a standout customer list, Proline Racing will also be a sponsor of the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, a marquee race that puts the spotlight on the stars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We are very excited about this event and being able to support it again. The race was spectacular last year, and everyone is really looking forward to it again this year,” said Proline Racing co-owner Eric Dillard. “It’s a lot of hard work to get the cars ready and you put in a lot of work over the winter. In a race like this, you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor. All of our guys are working to get engines and race cars, ready and everyone is heavily involved, so it’s exciting when you get to an event like this.”

Proline Racing serves customers in a variety of series and classes, and has thrived in the Pro Mod ranks, offering engines, components and EFI packages for a number of standout teams. Their customers have set a number of records and won several championships with Proline power, and customer Justin Bond set a notable mark at last year’s race.

Debuting a new car and ProCharger combination, Bond set a new quarter-mile ET record for centrifugal superchargers with his impressive blast of 5.623-seconds at 253.14 mph.

It was one of many highlights of last year’s inaugural race in Orlando and race promoters are thrilled to welcome Proline Racing as a premier partner in 2021.

“For me, we’re thrilled to have Eric, (co-owner) Doug (Patton) and the whole team at Proline Racing involved with the World Doorslammer Nationals,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “They’re a fantastic fit for an event like this. They’re responsible for records, firsts and so much success when it comes to doorslammer racing.

“They’ve had tremendous success in the Pro Mod ranks and this marks a fantastic event to showcase their customers, and the chance to come out early in the season and compete at a high level at a race with high stakes. They want their customers to win these big races and I’m excited to deliver the opportunity to run wild at this race.”

Proline Racing expects to have a number of top-tier drivers at the event, which marks the opening race of the 2021 Pro Mod season. Dillard also praised the atmosphere of the inaugural event and after a productive off-season, their customers are eager to compete against the top names in Pro Mod for a chance at the $50,000 prize.

“This is the first race of the year for quarter-mile Pro Mod racing and there’s just that excitement and anticipation of the season to come,” Dillard said. “Justin came in and ran that 5.62 last year, and that was just really cool. We are just excited to get to Orlando and race at this event.”

For more information about Proline Racing, visit www.prolineracing.net.

Comments