Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Progress and Performance on the Horizon for Josh Hart Exiting Arizona Nationals

Published

After three NHRA national events in 2024 Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers Top Fuel team are moving in the right direction. When you drive 12,000 horse-powered land rocket progress is never fast enough for the Ocala, Florida, entrepreneur. This weekend at the NHRA Arizona Nationals Hart and his Ron Douglas tuned R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster made steady improvement over three qualifying runs entering race day as the No. 11 Top Fuel dragster with a two day best run of 3.820 seconds at 320.81 mph.

“We moved in the right direction Friday and Saturday even with some unseasonably cold weather,” said Hart, a two-time Top Fuel national event winner. “There were a lot of race cars struggling, but we made progress every time down the track and I felt good about our chances today.”
 
Hart drew Shawn Langdon, the Gatornationals winner and Arizona Nationals winner today. Langdon and Hart had to wait for seven pairs of Top Fuel dragsters to run before they got their shot at the track. Hart was eager to show off what he felt was an improved R+L Carriers and Burnyzz Speed Shop Top Fuel dragster and as both drivers pre-staged and staged they waited for the amber lights to flash. Unfortunately, Hart hit the throttle too early recording an immediate disqualification.
 
“That one hurt because that run was smooth as silk and I just missed it,” said Hart. “I think this was maybe my fourth red-light in my entire career over hundreds of runs. I am going to take the positive that the race car is coming around and we are going to test tomorrow at Firebird Motorsports Park tomorrow. I think that will give us a leg up on the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals.”
 
Hart will leave the NHRA Arizona Nationals sitting tenth in the points tied with Shawn Reed. Considering the series is early in the season the Hart is only two or three rounds out of the top five. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will be in action April 12-14, at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first of two four-wide national events. At the end of the month Hart will get another shot at four-wide racing from zMAX Dragway, outside of Charlotte, April 26-28.
 
“The fans loved the four-wide races and there is a lot going on at the starting line,” said Hart. “You just need to focus on your lane and your light. It is a fun weekend and I am looking forward to getting back on track as soon as possible.”

This story was originally published on April 8, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.