Progress and Performance on the Horizon for Josh Hart Exiting Arizona Nationals

After three NHRA national events in 2024 Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers Top Fuel team are moving in the right direction. When you drive 12,000 horse-powered land rocket progress is never fast enough for the Ocala, Florida, entrepreneur. This weekend at the NHRA Arizona Nationals Hart and his Ron Douglas tuned R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster made steady improvement over three qualifying runs entering race day as the No. 11 Top Fuel dragster with a two day best run of 3.820 seconds at 320.81 mph.

“We moved in the right direction Friday and Saturday even with some unseasonably cold weather,” said Hart, a two-time Top Fuel national event winner. “There were a lot of race cars struggling, but we made progress every time down the track and I felt good about our chances today.”



Hart drew Shawn Langdon, the Gatornationals winner and Arizona Nationals winner today. Langdon and Hart had to wait for seven pairs of Top Fuel dragsters to run before they got their shot at the track. Hart was eager to show off what he felt was an improved R+L Carriers and Burnyzz Speed Shop Top Fuel dragster and as both drivers pre-staged and staged they waited for the amber lights to flash. Unfortunately, Hart hit the throttle too early recording an immediate disqualification.



“That one hurt because that run was smooth as silk and I just missed it,” said Hart. “I think this was maybe my fourth red-light in my entire career over hundreds of runs. I am going to take the positive that the race car is coming around and we are going to test tomorrow at Firebird Motorsports Park tomorrow. I think that will give us a leg up on the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals.”



Hart will leave the NHRA Arizona Nationals sitting tenth in the points tied with Shawn Reed. Considering the series is early in the season the Hart is only two or three rounds out of the top five. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will be in action April 12-14, at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first of two four-wide national events. At the end of the month Hart will get another shot at four-wide racing from zMAX Dragway, outside of Charlotte, April 26-28.



“The fans loved the four-wide races and there is a lot going on at the starting line,” said Hart. “You just need to focus on your lane and your light. It is a fun weekend and I am looking forward to getting back on track as soon as possible.”

This story was originally published on April 8, 2024.