Product Spotlight: Composite Specialties PSI Extreme Pro Mod Injector

The Composite Specialties PSI Extreme Pro Mod injector is one of the fastest reacting hats in the industry. Equipped with 82-square-inch blade openings, the PSI carbon fiber injector fits a PSI screw blower. Composite Specialties is home of the original 4-blade injector. Racers have dominated the competition this year. Stevie “Fast” Jackson broke the Radial vs. the World world record with a Composite Specialties injector. We also can supply the injector lip and the throttle brackets. Located in Brownsburg, Indiana, Composite Specialties is the answer to your carbon fiber needs. Call (317) 852-1408 or visit www.CompositeSpecialties.com.