PRO Unveils List of Top Fuel, Funny Car Entrants for Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout

World champions like Tony Schumacher, John Force, Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, and Antron Brown will be among the more than two dozen Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers who will compete in the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, Feb. 8-10, 2024, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The invitation-only event will pay $250,000 to the winners in Top Fuel and Funny Car, with eight drivers qualifying to race in each class.

“Drag racing is obviously a super-exciting sport, and this event is going to give us the opportunity to showcase that in different ways,” said Alan Johnson, President, PRO (Professional Racers Owners Organization). “Nitro racing is a spectacle. These are the quickest and fastest cars in motorsports, and we’ve put together a list of drivers and teams that represent the best of Top Fuel and Funny Car. This is an exciting opportunity for them to race using a unique format.”

Top Fuel and Funny Car will use the 1,000-foot format. Drivers will get four qualifying sessions – one on Thursday, February 8 and three on Friday, February 9 – to solidify their positions in the eight-car fields. Random chip draws will set the pairings in eliminations leading up to the final round. Fans can tune in to the official event live stream on FloRacing to watch the PRO Superstar Shootout from start to finish.

“From top to bottom, left to right, the driver lineup for the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout is absolutely stacked,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and PRO Superstar Shootout promoter. “These are the biggest names in drag racing – world champions, record setters, rising stars, and living legends. They believe in what we’re trying to do, and they’ve all committed to being a part of it. These are the stars of our sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to unleash them on that iconic stretch of concrete in February. This is nitro racing like it’s never before been seen.”

2024 PRO Superstar Shootout Top Fuel Drivers

Doug Kalitta, Kalitta Motorsports

Shawn Langdon, Kalitta Motorsports

Brittany Force, John Force Racing

Austin Prock, John Force Racing

Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart Racing

Tony Schumacher, JCM Racing

Justin Ashley, Maynard Ashley Racing

Antron Brown, AB Motorsports

Josh Hart, Josh Hart Racing

Steve Torrence, Torrence Racing

Billy Torrence, Torrence Racing

Clay Millican, Rick Ware Racing

Mike Salinas, Scrappers Racing

2024 PRO Superstar Shootout Funny Car Drivers