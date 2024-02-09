Connect with us

PRO Superstar Shootout Friday Pro Qualifying Results

We’re back with day two of qualifying at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Fans have packed the grandstands to watch three qualifying sessions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock, plus sportsman racing.

FUNNY CAR

BRADENTON, Fla. – FastNews Network – Order after 2 rounds of qualifying in Funny Car at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage:

Psn—Num-Driver, Home Town, Car Type—————Qual-ET–Qual-Spd-Top Spd

  1    3 Bob Tasca III, Cranston RI, ’19 Mustang         3.840  339.87  339.87
  2    7 John Force, Yorba Linda CA, ’23 Camaro          3.849  332.59  332.59
  3  374 Austin Prock, Pittsboro IN, ’24 Camaro          3.851  331.77  331.77
  4  116 Paul Lee, Anaheim CA, ’22 Charger               3.877  331.36  331.36
  5  771 Alexis DeJoria, Austin TX, ’24 GR Supra         3.893  330.80  330.80
  6    8 J.R. Todd, Jupiter FL, ’24 GR Supra             3.912  331.20  331.20
  7  473 Chad Green, Midland TX, ’23 Mustang             3.916  317.49  317.49
  8   14 Matt Hagan, Christiansburg VA, ’24 Charger      3.942  323.89  323.89

       ———— Not Qualified ————

  9  348 Daniel Wilkerson, Springfield IL, ’23 Mustang   3.950  323.50  323.50
 10   71 Cruz Pedregon, Brownsburg IN, ’24 Charger       4.004  267.48  267.48
 11    4 Ron Capps, Carlsbad CA, ’22 GR Supra            4.090  283.67  283.67
 12  256 Blake Alexander, Charlotte NC, ’21 Mustang      7.411   95.21   95.21
 13  139 Dave Richards, Wellington FL, ’18 Camry         7.615   78.70   78.83

TOP FUEL

BRADENTON, Fla. – FastNews Network – Order after 2 rounds of qualifying in Top Fuel at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage:

Psn—Num-Driver, Home Town, Car Type—————Qual-ET–Qual-Spd-Top Spd

  1    1 Doug Kalitta, Saline MI, Kalitta-AJPE           3.678  333.25  333.25
  2   51 Clay Millican, Drummonds TN,                    3.688  336.49  336.49
  3 7211 Mike Salinas, San Jose CA, MLR-AJPE             3.688  328.86  328.86
  4    9 Tony Schumacher, Lakeway TX, DSM-DSM            3.696  330.96  330.96
  5  333 Shawn Langdon, Danville IN, Kalitta-AJPE        3.704  335.32  335.32
  6    4 Justin Ashley, Farmingdale NY, DSR-AJPE         3.717  330.96  330.96
  7  777 Leah Pruett, Lake Havasu City AZ, PBRC-Hemi     3.724  326.87  326.87
  8    2 Steve Torrence, Kilgore TX, MLR-TFX             3.729  330.80  330.80

       ———— Not Qualified ————

  9  474 Billy Torrence, Kilgore TX, MLR-TFX             3.740  333.99  333.99
 10    7 Brittany Force, Yorba Linda CA, HFR-JFR         3.740  315.78  331.36
 11    6 Antron Brown, Pittsboro IN, PBRC                3.740  304.46  328.94
 12   77 Josh Hart, Ocala FL, MLR-DSM                    3.767  321.88  327.82

PRO STOCK

BRADENTON, Fla. – FastNews Network – Order after 2 rounds of qualifying in Pro Stock at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage:

Psn—Num-Driver, Home Town, Car Type—————Qual-ET–Qual-Spd-Top Spd

  1    6 Dallas Glenn, Mooresville NC, ’22 Camaro        6.507  210.97  210.97
  2   13 Jerry Tucker, Lindsay OK, ’20 Camaro            6.515  211.66  211.66
  3    9 Bo Butner, Floyd Knobs IN, ’22 Camaro           6.519  211.69  211.69
  4    4 Aaron Stanfield, Bossier City LA, ’22 Camaro    6.523  211.49  211.49
  5   10 Cristian Cuadra, Leon MX, ’23 Mustang           6.529  211.76  211.76
  6 4264 Chris McGaha, Odessa TX, ’22 Camaro             6.544  210.64  210.64
  7 406M Fernando Cuadra Jr., Leon MX, ’21 Mustang       6.546  211.13  211.13
  8    5 Troy Coughlin Jr., Delaware OH, ’22 Camaro      6.551  211.86  211.86
  9   25 Jeg Coughlin, Delaware OH, ’20 Camaro           6.552  211.83  211.83
 10    3 Matt Hartford, Phoenix AZ, ’16 Camaro           6.555  209.85  209.85
 11  193 Eric Latino, Cornelius NC, ’22 Camaro           6.556  209.62  209.62
 12    2 Greg Anderson, Mooresville NC, ’22 Camaro       6.565  210.01  210.01
 13   14 Camrie Caruso, Denver NC, ’13 Camaro            6.573  209.82  210.54
 14 411M David Cuadra, Leon MX, ’20 Mustang              6.574  209.88  209.88
 15    1 Erica Enders, Houston TX, ’21 Camaro            6.627  211.36  211.36
 16   52 Deric Kramer, Parker CO, ’20 Camaro             6.690  207.59  207.59

       ———— Not Qualified ————

 17  400 Mason McGaha, Odessa TX, ’22 Camaro             6.922  207.30  207.30
 18   51 Dave Connolly, Mooresville NC, ’15 Camaro       8.787  107.47  107.47

                    Timing data courtesy of CompuLink
                 Results provided by the FastNews Network,
                    courtesy of Summit Racing Equipment
                     ** http://www.summitracing.com/ **

