PRO Superstar Shootout Friday Pro Qualifying Results

FUNNY CAR

BRADENTON, Fla. – FastNews Network – Order after 2 rounds of qualifying in Funny Car at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage:

Psn—Num-Driver, Home Town, Car Type—————Qual-ET–Qual-Spd-Top Spd

1 3 Bob Tasca III, Cranston RI, ’19 Mustang 3.840 339.87 339.87

2 7 John Force, Yorba Linda CA, ’23 Camaro 3.849 332.59 332.59

3 374 Austin Prock, Pittsboro IN, ’24 Camaro 3.851 331.77 331.77

4 116 Paul Lee, Anaheim CA, ’22 Charger 3.877 331.36 331.36

5 771 Alexis DeJoria, Austin TX, ’24 GR Supra 3.893 330.80 330.80

6 8 J.R. Todd, Jupiter FL, ’24 GR Supra 3.912 331.20 331.20

7 473 Chad Green, Midland TX, ’23 Mustang 3.916 317.49 317.49

8 14 Matt Hagan, Christiansburg VA, ’24 Charger 3.942 323.89 323.89

———— Not Qualified ————

9 348 Daniel Wilkerson, Springfield IL, ’23 Mustang 3.950 323.50 323.50

10 71 Cruz Pedregon, Brownsburg IN, ’24 Charger 4.004 267.48 267.48

11 4 Ron Capps, Carlsbad CA, ’22 GR Supra 4.090 283.67 283.67

12 256 Blake Alexander, Charlotte NC, ’21 Mustang 7.411 95.21 95.21

13 139 Dave Richards, Wellington FL, ’18 Camry 7.615 78.70 78.83

TOP FUEL

BRADENTON, Fla. – FastNews Network – Order after 2 rounds of qualifying in Top Fuel at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage:

Psn—Num-Driver, Home Town, Car Type—————Qual-ET–Qual-Spd-Top Spd

1 1 Doug Kalitta, Saline MI, Kalitta-AJPE 3.678 333.25 333.25

2 51 Clay Millican, Drummonds TN, 3.688 336.49 336.49

3 7211 Mike Salinas, San Jose CA, MLR-AJPE 3.688 328.86 328.86

4 9 Tony Schumacher, Lakeway TX, DSM-DSM 3.696 330.96 330.96

5 333 Shawn Langdon, Danville IN, Kalitta-AJPE 3.704 335.32 335.32

6 4 Justin Ashley, Farmingdale NY, DSR-AJPE 3.717 330.96 330.96

7 777 Leah Pruett, Lake Havasu City AZ, PBRC-Hemi 3.724 326.87 326.87

8 2 Steve Torrence, Kilgore TX, MLR-TFX 3.729 330.80 330.80

———— Not Qualified ————

9 474 Billy Torrence, Kilgore TX, MLR-TFX 3.740 333.99 333.99

10 7 Brittany Force, Yorba Linda CA, HFR-JFR 3.740 315.78 331.36

11 6 Antron Brown, Pittsboro IN, PBRC 3.740 304.46 328.94

12 77 Josh Hart, Ocala FL, MLR-DSM 3.767 321.88 327.82

PRO STOCK

BRADENTON, Fla. – FastNews Network – Order after 2 rounds of qualifying in Pro Stock at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage:

Psn—Num-Driver, Home Town, Car Type—————Qual-ET–Qual-Spd-Top Spd

1 6 Dallas Glenn, Mooresville NC, ’22 Camaro 6.507 210.97 210.97

2 13 Jerry Tucker, Lindsay OK, ’20 Camaro 6.515 211.66 211.66

3 9 Bo Butner, Floyd Knobs IN, ’22 Camaro 6.519 211.69 211.69

4 4 Aaron Stanfield, Bossier City LA, ’22 Camaro 6.523 211.49 211.49

5 10 Cristian Cuadra, Leon MX, ’23 Mustang 6.529 211.76 211.76

6 4264 Chris McGaha, Odessa TX, ’22 Camaro 6.544 210.64 210.64

7 406M Fernando Cuadra Jr., Leon MX, ’21 Mustang 6.546 211.13 211.13

8 5 Troy Coughlin Jr., Delaware OH, ’22 Camaro 6.551 211.86 211.86

9 25 Jeg Coughlin, Delaware OH, ’20 Camaro 6.552 211.83 211.83

10 3 Matt Hartford, Phoenix AZ, ’16 Camaro 6.555 209.85 209.85

11 193 Eric Latino, Cornelius NC, ’22 Camaro 6.556 209.62 209.62

12 2 Greg Anderson, Mooresville NC, ’22 Camaro 6.565 210.01 210.01

13 14 Camrie Caruso, Denver NC, ’13 Camaro 6.573 209.82 210.54

14 411M David Cuadra, Leon MX, ’20 Mustang 6.574 209.88 209.88

15 1 Erica Enders, Houston TX, ’21 Camaro 6.627 211.36 211.36

16 52 Deric Kramer, Parker CO, ’20 Camaro 6.690 207.59 207.59

———— Not Qualified ————

17 400 Mason McGaha, Odessa TX, ’22 Camaro 6.922 207.30 207.30

18 51 Dave Connolly, Mooresville NC, ’15 Camaro 8.787 107.47 107.47

