PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park Set To Bring Unique Circumstances To Professional Drag Racing

The countdown to the PRO Superstar Shootout has begun. The stakes are high, and the format put in place is one that some of the soon-to-be-announced drivers have never experienced before.

The pairings for all elimination rounds will be determined by random chip draws. However, four-time Top Fuel world Champion Steve Torrence is eagerly anticipating the chip draw format. Steve Torrence stated, “You may have to run the baddest guy on the block every round just depending on how you draw.”

Erica Enders added, “The chip draw is just going to add that extra excitement of seeing what happens in that moment.”

Racing legend Tony Stewart shared his thoughts on the format. “I think the [chip draw] is going to add a level of excitement that’s different,” Stewart said. “I know a lot of the teams sit there and really focus on their lane, but it’s hard if you’re the number one and number two qualifier, and you draw each other in the first round. It’s hard to not sweat that overnight and sit there and go, well, normally, we’re a little bit safe in round one, and then we just keep stepping up. You may have to run your hardest run in the first run out of the gate on Saturday.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout, announced by the Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO) and Drag Illustrated, is set to take place February 8-10, 2024, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

This one-of-a-kind drag racing event will pay out over $1.3 million in prize money. Top Fuel and Funny Car winners will receive $250,000, and the Pro Stock winner will receive $125,000. This invitation-only race will feature four qualifying sessions, leading to eight-car fields in Top Fuel and Funny Car and a 16-car field in Pro Stock.

Alan Johnson, President of PRO, said, “The PRO Superstar Shootout will be unlike anything our teams have been a part of, and the result will be a one-of-a-kind show for our fans. It’s going to be very exciting to take the expected boost of energy from this action-packed weekend into the start of the 2024 NHRA Drag Racing season.”

Wes Buck, Founder and Editorial Director of Drag Illustrated, also expressed excitement about the unique passion of the racers. “This is an extremely exciting time for the sport of drag racing,” said Buck. “This is a sport that runs on passion. Many things have contributed to its success over some 70 years of organized history, but nothing more so than the unique passion of these racers. We’re excited to match the passion of those racers on the event production and promotion side of the equation. We believe the time is right for the ultimate in drag racing events. We are going to do things a little different with the PRO Superstar Shootout and that’s exciting.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It has been decades since Bradenton Motorsports Park has hosted 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars. However, this historic facility is renowned for hosting prominent drag racing events and is a favored testing ground for Pro Stock and Pro Modified teams.

The PRO Superstar Shootout promises to be a landmark event in drag racing history, offering an unparalleled experience for both racers and fans. It sets the stage for a thrilling competition that combines the raw power and skill of the sport’s greatest athletes with a unique format.