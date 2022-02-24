Pro Stock’s Troy Coughlin Jr. Vows Quick Rebound in Phoenix

A loose nut inside of the right rear shock was determined to be the culprit in a forgettable start to the 2022 season for Pro Stock driver Troy Coughlin Jr. Fortunately, the problem has been quickly corrected, leaving the third-generation pro anxious to prove himself at this weekend’s NHRA Arizona Nationals.

“It was a fluke thing, something that rarely happens, but it’s been fixed by our good friend Adam Lambert at Precision Racing Suspension and we are all very determined to rebound with a big weekend at Wild Horse Motorsports Park,” Coughlin said. “Once the guys started analyzing the data it became apparent something was hurting us early in each pass. It was a simple process of elimination from there and they discovered that loose nut in the right rear shock that had backed-off, which was throwing off the balance of the car.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Phoenix will be the perfect place to get past this and turn in a big result. It’s a long season and there will always be races that don’t live up to your expectations. How we react is key.”

Sun Devil Auto, a local group of service centers in the Phoenix area, will ride prominently on the rear quarter panels of the JEGS.com Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in Phoenix. The Elite team also will host a group of Sun Devil Auto employees on race day to show appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the company.

“Great to have Sun Devil Auto on board,” Coughlin said. “We all share a love of drag racing, automobiles and the inner workings of engines and such and it’ll be fun to show them the extreme edge of mechanics we have in our Pro Stock car. It always blows people away, especially those with knowledge of engines, to see the pieces of these massive 500-inch Pro Stock motors. I’m happy to have them come visit.

“Mark Ingersoll and the rest of the crew, Kyle Bates, Ricky Calloway, and Kelley Murphy, are the best the business and I fully expect us to be back in contention this weekend. We’ll take nothing for granted and do all the work we need to do each round to put ourselves in the best position possible come race day.”

Sun Devil Auto has been in business since 1978, offering a wide variety of services to Phoenix residents. Visit sundevilauto.com for a list of locations.

Elite Motorsports is certainly looking strong one race into the schedule. Coughlin’s teammate, four-time world champion Erica Enders, was the No. 1 qualifier and winner of the season-opening Winternationals. Fellow Elite stablemate Aaron Stanfield was second to Enders in qualifying and on race day.

All of the Elite crew chiefs share data.

“This is such a powerful group and if we can’t win with our car then we’re always pulling for our teammates,” Coughlin said. “Both Erica and Aaron gained a lot of great data in California and we’ll be dipping into that knowledge pool as we prepare for this weekend.”

Comments