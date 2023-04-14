Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn Previews NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

There have been plenty of good moments for Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including a 2021 victory at the fall race that helped clinch his NHRA Rookie of the Year award. But it’s also the one that got away last year at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals that continues to motivate him.

An unfortunate wire issue on his car spelled the end of his chance at a win in the final quad a year ago, which means Glenn is eager to make amends at this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

Glenn has been terrific to open the season in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro, winning in Pomona and moving into the points lead for the first time in his young career. The standout hopes to continue to stay atop the loaded Pro Stock field, while adding his first Las Vegas four-wide victory in the process.

“I absolutely love Vegas,” Glenn said. “Me and that track usually get along well, so I’m really looking forward to the four-wide race. I feel like last year I got robbed a little bit. I felt really good on the (starting line) and I had the fastest car going into the final quad and a wire broke and everything shut off in my car. I feel like we had a great chance to win, so I’m really looking for redemption on that.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) were last year’s winners of a race that will again be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this year, including eliminations beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16. It’s the fourth Pro Stock race of the 2023 season in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, and it’s been a stellar early part of the season for Glenn and his KB Titan Racing team.

Glenn’s Pomona victory gave the team back-to-back wins following Camrie Caruso’s triumph in Phoenix. She’s tied for second in points with Matt Hartford, and Glenn likes the direction of the team. He’s qualified in the top five at all three races and will be looking for similar results in Vegas, where the challenge of four-wide racing adds another unique and thrilling dimension.

There’s also a loaded Pro Stock field that Glenn must deal with, one that includes defending world champ Enders, who swept both Vegas races last year and has an NHRA-best nine wins at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Gainesville winner Troy Coughlin Jr., teammates Greg Anderson and Kyle Koretsky, and Aaron Stanfield. But even as the competition continues to get tighter, Glenn has confidence in the way his car is performing.

“We stayed and tested in Phoenix and figured out some things, so I think it’s going to be a really good car for the rest of the season,” said Glenn, who has five career wins. “We’ve been doing a lot more testing than in previous years and we’ve all been working really hard. I know last year was tough and we’ve been working hard at the shop. I feel like we’re going to be really good the rest of the season, but I’m sure the racing is going to get even tougher from here.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Force swept both Top Fuel races at Las Vegas last year, earning her first win of 2022 at the four-wide race. She’ll look to do the same against a loaded field that includes points leader Justin Ashley, who has won back-to-back races, Steve Torrence, Leah Pruett, Gainesville winner Mike Salinas, Austin Prock, Doug Kalitta and Antron Brown.

In Funny Car, Capps will aim for a repeat win and grab his first victory of 2023. Standing in his way is a loaded field, one that includes points leader Matt Hagan, Robert Hight, 16-time world champ John Force, J.R. Todd, Alexis DeJoria, Cruz Pedregon, Bob Tasca III and Tim Wilkerson.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top racers in the country. A special jet car exhibition will follow the conclusion of nitro qualifying each day as well. Four nostalgia Funny Cars will also be on display during the event, with a cackle fest set for each day. An autograph session will take place on Saturday at the Toyota Display with Toyota-sponsored drivers, allowing fans great access to several star drivers.

Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading into the nitro pits. The Nitro Alley Stage will be the main entertainment hub in the pits when the Camping World Drag Racing Series competitors are not on the track, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more.

Race fans at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners of the first four-wide race of 2023.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Las Vegas. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT on Friday, April 14, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 15 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 16. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on both Friday and Saturday on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), leading into eliminations coverage at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at FS1.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.