Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn Looking to Shine at Hometown Track During Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

After growing up racing at Pacific Raceways, Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn will get the chance to race at the track for the first time as a professional driver during this weekend’s 33rd annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals.

The reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year is part of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ return to Seattle and it’s an event that means a great deal to Glenn. He raced in several family cars at the track growing up, moving into Stock in the sportsman ranks and in the first NHRA race back at the facility in three years, he’ll perform in front of family and friends in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro.

That brings plenty of anticipation for Glenn, who is currently fifth in Pro Stock points, and while he’s thrilled to get the opportunity to race at Pacific Raceways, he’s determined to keep it business as usual to close out the three-race NHRA Western Swing.

“There’s a lot of people around here that supported me, but it’s going to be a good time and I’m definitely excited to come here, race and take a Pro Stock car down the track,” Glenn said. “I’ve made a lot of laps here in a lot of different cars, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to do it in a Pro Stock car. Racing in front of a hometown crowd, it’s going to be really good, and it’s been great hearing about all the people around here that are fans.

“We’ll have fun and I’ll enjoy seeing everyone, but when there’s a job to be done, you have to put your head down and work. It would be great to win, but if you can’t see yourself winning every race you go to, you probably need to reevaluate what you’re doing. You have to know you can go out there and do it.”

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) won the race in 2019, the last time the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series raced at Pacific Raceways. This year’s race will be broadcast on both the FOX broadcast network and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including live eliminations coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 31 on FOX. It is the 11th race of the 2022 Pro Stock season and Glenn, who is currently fifth in points, views this weekend as a chance to get his season rolling with the Countdown to the Championship quickly approaching.

His year started in strong fashion, winning the Gatornationals in March, and advancing to the final round of the four-wide race in Vegas, but he’s only been to the semifinals once since then. It’s been a difficult Western Swing thus far, though Glenn saw some positives in Sonoma by qualifying fifth and picking up a round win. That’s a step in the right direction for Glenn and he is set on taking another step this weekend.

Of course, nothing comes easy in Pro Stock, where Glenn has to deal with the likes of points leader Erica Enders, who continues to enjoy a dominant season, picking up her sixth win of the year last weekend in Sonoma. Others to watch include reigning world champ Greg Anderson, Denver winner Matt Hartford, who won the race in 2019, Aaron Stanfield, Kyle Koretsky, and rookie Camrie Caruso, but Glenn is determined to put on a show.

“I feel pretty good about things,” said Glenn, who has four career wins. “Denver is always tough and totally different from anything we race at. At Sonoma, I felt like we did pretty well. All you can do is kind of chip away and the biggest thing is making improvements on our end. You need to take the ball into your own hands, put your head down and keep grinding.

“We’ll keep picking away at it, try some little things and see how the car responds. It’s easy to dig yourself into a hole with these cars, so we just have to keep working. I do feel like I’ve gotten into a better spot than at the beginning of the year, but when the Countdown comes you have to make sure you’re on your ‘A’ game. Time is running out to get everything dialed in, so there is increased pressure that way.”

Prock’s first career victory in the Top Fuel ranks came at Seattle during the 2019 race when he beat four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence in the final round. Prock will look to get back in the win column at Pacific Raceways, but it won’t be easy against the likes of teammate and points leader Brittany Force, who has four wins this season, Mike Salinas, another four-time race winner in 2022, Torrence, Justin Ashley, who has two wins this year, Antron Brown, and Tony Schumacher, who each have four wins at Seattle, Denver winner Leah Pruett, Doug Kalitta, and Josh Hart.

In Funny Car, Force made history at Pacific Raceways in 2019 with his 150th career win. The 16-time Funny Car world champ enjoyed a memorable celebration after the historic win and the legendary driver returns to Seattle looking for his second win this season and the 10th in his career at the track. Nobody has won more than Force at Seattle, but he’ll face plenty of challenges against points leader Robert Hight, Tim Wilkerson, who has three wins in Seattle, defending world champ Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon, Sonoma winner Bob Tasca III, and Alexis DeJoria.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as Street Legal exhibition runs. A special cacklefest will take place on the return road after nitro qualifying on Friday and then in the nostalgia pits on Saturday. The race also features the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout, with eight young drivers competing for the win. The final round will take place on Sunday and will be featured during the FOX broadcast.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:00 p.m. PT on Friday, July 29, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 30 at 1:15 and 4:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 31. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

