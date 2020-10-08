Pro Stock’s Alex Laughlin Partners with Fort Worth Boat Dealership Eagle Marine for NHRA FallNationals in Dallas

Coming off his thrilling win at the NHRA Gatornationals, standout Alex Laughlin and his Pro Stock Camaro will have a local feel for the upcoming NHRA FallNationals, which takes place Oct. 16-18 at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas.

Laughlin announced a partnership with Eagle Marine, a Fort-Worth based family owned and operated boat dealership, for the race, which takes place at his home track on the NHRA circuit. For the popular Laughlin, who has won both the U.S. Nationals and the Gatornationals in the past two years, the sponsorship with Eagle Marine for the Dallas race marks an exciting continuation of a friendship and relationship that dates back a number of years.

“I bought a Tige boat back in 2017 from Eagle Marine. This was a destined partnership because (Eagle Marine owner) Darryl (Moore) is a big drag racing fan and very familiar with Pro Stock,” Laughlin said. “Then, the folks at Tige reached out and asked if I’d be interested in being part of the new catalog photoshoot. From there, I twisted their arm into primary sponsorship for the Charlotte race in 2017.

“We have not only become good partners for each other, but great friends as well. These are the kinds of partnerships that are truly special and will last beyond business. I really couldn’t be happier to support such great brands and people at my hometown race in Dallas this year. It will be a short trip home for the Wally.”

A victory at his home track would be an ideal capper to Laughlin’s 2020 Pro Stock season, which is shaping up to end with a flourish.

After an unprecedented season that included a number of races canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Laughlin and Eagle Marine jumped at the opportunity to work together at one of the final events of the 2020 campaign.

Eagle Marine, which is the exclusive dealer for new and used Tige Boats in the Dallas-Forth Worth area and also the No. 1 Tige dealer in the world, will have a spot on the midway at Texas Motorplex to display a boat as well. Along with sponsoring Laughlin for the race, it will also give the company an opportunity to interact with fans, who will be allowed to attend the race.

“Alex is an awesome guy. He’s a Tige boat owner and part of the Eagle Marine family,” Moore said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for us to support a great friend and a hell of a drag racer. We are excited to see him drive the Eagle Marine, Tige Boats and ATX Boats car right to the winner’s circle in our home state of Texas.”

Laughlin has become a top contender in Pro Stock in recent years working with Elite Motorsports. He has four total victories in the class, and put together an impressive performance in Gainesville. With their roots in the Dallas area, it made perfect sense for Eagle Marine, which has been a top boat dealership for more than 30 years, and Laughlin to work together at the FallNationals.

“I’m stoked that we can be in his corner and support Alex right here in our backyard,” Eagle Marine marketing director Matt Edmondson said. “Alex is one of my best friends and he’s always on the lake with us, so it just makes sense that we jump on a race with him. I’m pumped to partner with him and I look forward to him carrying that momentum from his win in Gainesville straight to Ennis.”

