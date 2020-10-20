Pro Stock’s Alex Laughlin Adds TexPlex Park As Partner For This Weekend’s NHRA Stop In Houston

Alex Laughlin will have a new look for this weekend’s NHRA Pro Stock stop in Houston and, once again, it will have a Texas feel. The Pro Stock standout announced today that TexPlex Park, an innovative 1,000-acre off-road park in the Dallas-area, will be his sponsor for the penultimate race of the 2020 season, the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

The last-minute deal came together quickly, with Laughlin teaming up with another unique partner to assure he can close out his Pro Stock campaign strong.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I’m really excited to have TexPlex on board for the Houston race. This all came up when NHRA confirmed the Vegas race is happening,” Laughlin said. “A lot of us didn’t expect it to happen and we assumed Houston would be the last event. Havoline, my strongest partner, has stated they want the last race of the year, wherever it may be.

“Leaving me with 10 days to find the funding before Houston, I blasted out texts and emails like crazy. Jeff Love, the owner of TexPlex Park, loves racing and said yes to this opportunity, and I’m really excited about it. I’m a huge fan of TexPlex Park and I go race my Can-Am when we aren’t drag racing. They’ve built an off-road empire and it’s spectacular. I’m so thankful for these guys to hop on board.”

Laughlin, a four-time event winner, is currently sixth in Pro Stock points, and is eyeing his first top-five finish with an impressive performance in the final two races. He won in Gainesville and a victory in Houston would provide another strong boost to his 2020 campaign.

Laughlin will get that opportunity with another partner that is near and dear to his heart. He is an avid fan of the state-of-the-art facility in Midlothian, which has a variety of high-quality tracks, offering the public the opportunity to ride on a regular basis, as well as a range of races coming in 2021 for amateurs and professions.

The off-road park has continually evolved its options for off-road rides of UTV/ATV, trucks, MX and more, offering an innovative and unique customer experience with unmatched facilities in the Dallas area.

For TexPlex Park, the partnership with Laughlin gives them the chance to put their brand in front of a different audience, and what is expected to be a big crowd at Houston Raceway Park, as well as television viewers on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

“We excited to partner with Alex for this event and we see it as a great opportunity for TexPlex Park and what we’re working to achieve,” TexPlex Owner Jeff Love said. “The partnership makes sense to our team here at TexPlex because Alex comes out for the UTV series in his downtime, and we want to support those who support us. Plus, this allows us to expand the presence of TexPlex to a greater racing community.

“We’re ultimately trying to grow TexPlex Park and we want it to be a competitive venue for top off-road racing and a place that introduces people to the off-road world whatever their background may be.”

For more information about TexPlex Park, visit TexPlexPark.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/texplexpark.

Comments