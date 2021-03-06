Pro Stock Stars Anderson & Enders Lead Way at CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS

Greg Anderson moved a step closer to the biggest single-race payday in his legendary Pro Stock career. The veteran standout qualified in the No. 1 spot at the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, with his run of 6.531-seconds at 210.14 from Friday in his Chevrolet Camaro holding up during Saturday’s final qualifying session.

The four-time world champ earned the $1,000 top qualifier bonus sponsored by Chilly Willys and has plenty of momentum heading into Sunday’s eliminations, where the winner will earn $75,000. Anderson came close a year ago at the inaugural race, losing in the final round, and appears ready to try and finish the job in 2021.

“It’s great but just because you’re low doesn’t mean you’ve got everyone covered,” said Anderson, who has 94 career Pro Stock wins. “It’s a nice feather in the cap, but it doesn’t get you much more than that. The good news is we have a fast car among all the other fast cars, so we’ve got a great chance.”

Joining Anderson as the No. 1 qualifier was Khalid Al-Balooshi, who took top honors in Pro Mod and claimed the $1,000 top qualifier bonus sponsored by Caruso Family Racing.

Back-to-back and four-time Pro Stock world champ Erica Enders moved up to second on Saturday, making the top run of the day by going 6.534 at 209.95 in her Trulieve/Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

It bumped teammate Troy Coughlin Jr. to third — though he made another solid run of 6.541 to close out qualifying — and Kyle Koretsky finished fourth. Like last year, first-round pairings will be determined by a chip draw on the starting line. That takes place at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, just before the first round of eliminations, which are slated to begin at 12 p.m.

For Enders, it was just the run she was looking for heading into crunch time on Sunday.

“We did not do very well (Friday),” Enders said. “I made a decent run the first session and the second session we had a clutch issue. We came back and fixed that, and we were really glad to get that third session and have a little peace of mind. It was a good run, so I feel confident and hopeful I can do my job tomorrow.

“We just have to go up there and do the best we can. There’s a lot of money on the line so I feel like everyone will be going after it, but we have to do the same, keeping in mind we have to run our race. We just have to do the best job we can and if we do that, we should not be able to be beat.”

Saturday’s lone qualifying session was considerably cooler than Friday, which forced a dramatic change in conditions. With Sunday also calling for temperatures in the mid-60s, Anderson was thankful for the chance to find an engine tune-up for those conditions.

Anderson’s car got loose during his lone run on Saturday, but he’s confident he can rectify that before eliminations. He’s been a standout — and the most successful driver in Pro Stock history — in single-race shootouts, with the pressure of big-money races often bringing out the best in him. Anderson is hopeful he can replicate that on Sunday, knowing full well what it will take to succeed against a quality field.

“When you’ve got weather like this and power like this, you’ve got to go straight,” Anderson said. “That’s very important. I’ve got to get up on the wheel and make sure the car stays straight. I’m glad we got a run today because this is more of what we’re going to see tomorrow, so that’s good. I’m looking forward to it. My car wants to run, there’s no question about it.

“I know the adjustments I need to make tomorrow. When you’re making the kind of power we are with the way the weather is, you have to stay in the groove. That’s going to be the No. 1 thing on my mind.”

As for the event itself, Enders remains impressed with how things came together for the second-year event. She praised the atmosphere and the treatment of the racers, with the race continuing to draw rave reviews from participants, fans, and sponsors.

“Just being on the other side of it and seeing how much work went into making it happen, seeing it come to fruition is great,” Enders said. “It’s exciting to see a vision come together and, of course, being the second year we worked out a lot of kinks. We’re going to keep working to make this event better and it’s just awesome. It’s a fun, exciting environment and I really like it.”

Eliminations at the second annual CTECH Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS will begin Sunday at 10 a.m. EST starting with Stock/Super Stock. Pro Stock and Pro Mod drivers will draw chips to determine their first-round pairings during pre-race ceremonies at 10:45 a.m. EST.

