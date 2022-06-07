Pro Stock Star Erica Enders Races to Third Consecutive Win at NHRA New England Nationals

The stands at New England Dragway were packed Sunday when four-time NHRA Pro Stock World Champion Erica Enders returned to the winner’s circle for the fourth time this season at the NHRA New England Nationals. This win further advances her impressive points lead over teammate Aaron Stanfield, who she met in the final round of competition at New England Dragway.

“I simply cannot say enough about our program here at Elite Motorsports,” said Enders. “We absolutely have the best of the best when it comes to personnel, equipment and talent. The five-week break did not effect the momentum we have because it’s more than that. It’s a long season and will be fighting all year for this fifth championship, but we are sure off to a great start.”

The standout competitor has won four out of the six NHRA Pro Stock events contested so far this season, making this the best season start in her outstanding career. She is determined to continue this powerful trajectory.

“They may get tired of talking about us,” said the passionate driver. “But we will keep making them do so. No amount of money can buy hard work, determination and perseverance. And that’s what this team represents to its core.”

Enders entered raceday from the No. 3 qualifier position in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to face Kenny Delco in the first round of competition. Delco left the starting line early and went red, giving Enders her first win light of the day as she made the fastest Pro Stock pass of the event going 6.517-seconds at 211.56 MPH.

After some timing system issues, it was confirmed that Enders defeated the current Pro Stock world champion, Greg Anderson, with an impressive .009 reaction time as well as the advantage on the track for a big second round victory. She then faced third-generation Pro Stock driver Mason McGaha in the semifinals, where she experienced a fair amount of tire shake going down the track. In the other lane, McGaha jumped the gun and went red, securing a final round appearance for Enders in the process.

In a fierce final round, Enders had the starting line advantage against Stanfield and she kept that lead all the way down the track with a run of 6.547 at 211.00 against Stanfield’s 6.553 at 212.13 to gain possession of her 37th Pro Stock Wally.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock action will continue June 17-19 in Bristol, Tenn. at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

