Pro Stock Standout Jason Line Hopes Retirement Tour Includes Win, $75,000 Payout At Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals

There’s a lot of big, round noteworthy numbers surrounding Jason Line’s final season as a full-time driver in Pro Stock.

Coming off his 50th victory in the class last year, Line has been a key part of the category’s history as it celebrates its 50th year in 2020. But there is one other number the three-time NHRA world champ would love to be included in his retirement tour dubbed “The Finish Line Tour” and that’s $75,000.

ADVERTISEMENT



That’s the payout for the winner of next weekend’s Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing and it would represent quite the going away gift for the longtime Pro Stock standout.

“It should be interesting and I’ve never really done anything quite like this before,” Line said. “It’s super cool they’re giving away that kind of money and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The inaugural race takes place Friday through Sunday at Orlando Speed World Dragway and will be streamed live on SpeedVideo.

For Line, it’s a throwback to the shootout days that took place during a NHRA national event weekend.

This time, though, the class will share the spotlight along with Pro Mod, giving the two standout doorslammer classes feature status. That’s noteworthy, as is the fact that the winner’s payout is $25,000 more than was ever awarded during those shootout days. It offers plenty of incentive to Line and the rest of the Pro Stock stars who will be in attendance, including regining world champ Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Bo Butner, Alex Laughlin, Deric Kramer and Line’s longtime KB Racing teammate, Greg Anderson.

The entry list, along with the purse and support involved, represents a good indication of where Pro Stock is in 2020 as well. The class has been on an uptick in participation the last couple years, and the fan support will be evident in Orlando.

“It’s definitely cool to be part of the 50th anniversary celebration (of Pro Stock),” Line said. “It’s been a fun way to make a living and it’s been fantastic. From a participation standpoint, the class is the best it’s been in a few years and that’s a good thing. At some point, I’ll be nostalgic about (the final season), but not right now. It’s been a great ride and I want to enjoy this last season. Just winning races is really the only goal. ”

For Line, that includes a win in Orlando, as well as competing for a fourth NHRA Pro Stock world championship.

The World Doorslammer Nationals occurs right as the 2020 season is heating up, offering the chance for the participants to get their cars running well. Line tested for the first time in Orlando last season, offering rave reviews.

“It’s a great place to go,” Line said. “The track is wonderful and they do a heck of a job prepping it. It’s going to be very interesting.”

The veteran is expecting quick times on a killer surface, as well as a memorable atmosphere. With a runner-up in Pomona to open the year, Line remains as good as he’s ever been, even if this is his final full-time season in Pro Stock.

“I’m not dead yet,” Line said. “We’re testing and trying some new things, but our goal is to keep winning races.”

Qualifying begins at the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing with one session at 6 p.m. on Friday and three sessions at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. All action will be streamed live at SpeedVideo.com.

Comments