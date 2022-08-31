Pro Stock Rookie Camrie Caruso Excited for First-Ever U.S. Nationals Appearance

Throughout the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season rookie Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso has kept her emotions in check and gone toe-to-toe with the best Pro Stock drivers in the world. This weekend at the 68th NHRA U.S. Nationals Caruso, the rookie of the year front-runner, will be attempting to become the first Pro Stock rookie since Bob Glidden in 1973 to win the biggest and most prestigious national event in the country. Driving the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro for the fourth race of the season Caruso will also be chasing her first career win at Lucas Oil Raceway.

“There is so much history at the U.S. Nationals you know this is the biggest race of the year,” said Caruso. “There are almost 20 Pro Stock teams trying to get one of the 16 spots. We have qualified for every race this season and we want to take advantage of all five qualifying runs this weekend.”

Sitting in eighth place in the Pro Stock point standings Caruso has a strong shot at moving up into the middle of the Top Ten thanks to points and a half being awarded in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old third generation drag racer has her eye on winning, securing her spot in the Countdown and being in the championship conversation after Labor Day.

“I have a lot of confidence in this Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro team,” said Caruso, who has recorded five quarterfinal finishes and a runner-up this season. “We are making good consistent and quick runs and I feel really good in the seat. I have to thank my crew chief Jim Yates for putting me in a great position at this point of the season.”

Caruso’s breakthrough event of her rookie year was the Houston SpringNationals when in just her fifth race she grabbed the No. 1 qualifier and nearly won the event with a wounded race car, finishing runner-up to Erica Enders. On her way to facing Enders in the final Caruso had to defeat Fernando Cuadra, former world champion Bo Butner and five-time world champion Greg Anderson.

“Houston was a big event for us, but I think I am a much better driver now with more experience,” said Caruso. “The U.S. Nationals will have all the best teams giving their maximum effort. I am not nervous, but I know this is a big race for sure. It will be the longest race of the season and I am ready to be back in the race car. We didn’t race in Brainerd and now we have one shot to move up in the standings before the Countdown.”

Throughout the season Caruso has been promoting a variety of brands on her Chevrolet Camaro and this will be the fourth race with Tequila Comisario and NGK’s Shop Squad as the primary marketing partners. The season has also highlighted Powerbuilt Tools, GESI, Vibrant Power and Sand Haulers of America. Shop Squad’s five-race run as major associate marketing partner will end this race but automotive professionals can still visit: www.shopsquadonline.com to register for additional training and resources. They can also use code RACE22 for a chance to win a Solo Stove with NGK conducting one drawing per month.

“We have had a lot of great marketing partners step up with us this season and we are looking ahead to 2023 with a lot of exciting opportunities on the horizon,” said Caruso. “I have been learning a lot on the track, but I have also learned so much promoting brands in the pits and at appearances all over the country. Nothing beats seeing a win light and knowing you get to keep racing and representing the companies that have supported our team.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Tequila Comisario Shop Squad Chevrolet Camaro will make its first pass down Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday evening with two more sessions each day on Saturday and Sunday. Monday will feature four rounds of eliminations with FOX and FS1 nationally broadcasting the race. Fans can check their local listings for times for qualifying and race day broadcasts.