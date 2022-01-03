Pro Stock Rookie Camrie Caruso Announces Fan Club with Founding Member Contest

NHRA Pro Stock driver and 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year candidate Camrie Caruso today launched a brand-new website (CamrieCaruso.com) and a unique Fan Club opportunity for her growing legion of fans. The Fan Club Founding Member program launched January 1 and will run through January 31.

“We are so excited to get the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing season started we wanted to do something extra special for our fans,” said Caruso. “We love all our fans and wanted to give our Fan Club Founding Members a special offer that is more than just a t-shirt. The lifetime discount on merchandise is something no one else has offered and we are looking forward to hosting fans in our pits as crew members throughout the season. This is going to be an amazing year and we can’t wait to get to Pomona and get started.”

Fans who become a Founding Member for $34.99 will receive a limited-edition t-shirt and a collectible hero card. Additionally, they will receive a code good for a lifetime 10% discount on Camrie Caruso merchandise orders from CamrieCaruso.com only. Founding Members will also be the first to hear all team and driver announcements and updates.

All Fan Club Founding Members who join between today and January 31 will be entered in an exclusive contest for nine winners. Each winner will have the opportunity to be a crew member for the day including two tickets to the NHRA national event of the winner’s choice. The first winner will be announced on the Caruso Family Racing YouTube channel on February 1 and two more winners will be chosen on the first day of March, April, May, and June, respectively.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Caruso Family Racing YouTube channel for additional updates.

