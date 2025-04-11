Pro Stock Rising Star Cory Reed Looks for Success at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Cory Reed made the switch to Pro Stock car from Pro Stock Motorcycle last season and this weekend at the 25th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he’ll have his first go at four-wide racing in the Pro Stock category.

After competing for several years in the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks, Reed joined the KB Titan Racing powerhouse team, where he drives the J&A Service Chevrolet Camaro. This weekend will be his first four-wide race in a Pro Stock car, and also his first four-wide race in four years. The wildest spectacle in racing presents a challenge, but Reed is confident he’ll be ready.

“My last four-wide format race was in 2021 on my Pro Stock Motorcycle, so it’s been a few years, but I think it’ll be easy to get right back into it,” Reed said. “Of course, there’s a lot more that goes into racing Pro Stock than motorcycles so I think the first few runs will just be making sure I do my regular routine and doing my job as a driver.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) claimed four-wide victories at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This season’s event will again be broadcasted on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. It is the fourth of 20 races during the 2025 campaign and the first of two straight four-wide races.

So far in 2025, Reed has two semifinal appearances, including two weeks ago at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona. He advanced to the semifinals where he met his teammate and reigning Pro Stock champion Greg Anderson, who has dominated thus far in 2025 and has won the last two races.

This semifinal finish will slot Reed into the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. In the four-wide format, he will take be matched with Anderson, five-time champion Jeg Coughlin and Brandon Foster. The other quad will be made up of Gainesville winner Dallas Glenn, Matt Hartford, Deric Kramer and rookie Matt Latino.

Reed has rounded into form quickly in the loaded Pro Stock category and the early success, especially this season, has paid dividends.

“Going rounds so early in my Pro Stock career definitely boosts my confidence,” said Reed. “We’ve had a really good start to our year and I really believe that the first win is right around the corner. We just need to stay the course. I’ve got all I need with KB Titan power and being able to rely on so many talented drivers under our KB Titan umbrella.”

Shawn Langdon currently leads the Top Fuel points, with a win in Phoenix and two Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victories to his credit this season. Reigning champion Antron Brown nabbed the win over Langdon in Gainesville while fan-favorite Clay Millican picked up the Pomona win over 2024 Rookie of the Year winner and racing legend Tony Stewart. Others to watch this weekend will be former champions Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, who won the spring and fall races at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last season, respectively.

Bob Tasca III wowed fans at Las Vegas last year when he won the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals with the first triple holeshot in Funny Car history over Austin Prock, Ron Capps and Matt Hagan. Prock claimed the Funny Car championship thanks to his eight event wins, while early-season standouts in 2025 include points leader Jack Beckman, Phoenix winner Paul Lee and Gainesville champ Chad Green.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top racers in the country. Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading with Nitro School, meet and greets and much more.

Race fans at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Las Vegas. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more.

In Las Vegas, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday, April 11, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 12 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 13. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on April 11, 2025.