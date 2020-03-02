Pro Stock, Pro Mod Descend Upon Orlando At Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by CTech Manufacturing

Big money, stellar racing conditions and the biggest names in the doorslammer world.

The Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing will it all as the history-making race holds its inaugural event Friday through Sunday at Orlando Speed World Dragway. The race features Pro Stock and Pro Mod in the spotlight, with the top names in each class vying for the biggest single-race payouts in their respective classes in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT



The winner in Pro Stock will earn $75,000 – and major bragging rights – while the Pro Mod winner walks away with $50,000 as the total purse will reach more than $300,000. There will also be exciting action in Pro 632, Top Sportsman and more, as well as a $25,000-to-win best two-out-of-three match race in Factory Stock Showdown with Bo Butner and Dave Kramer.

“NHRA Pro Stock and NHRA Pro Mod are the pinnacle of fast doorslammer racing and most of these teams are hungry for more opportunities to race,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “We firmly believe that fast doorslammer racing on the quarter-mile is a marquee, headline attraction and they will be the stars of the show. We can’t wait to put them on the pedestal they deserve and blow the doors off Orlando Speed World Dragway.”

All the superstars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod will be in attendance at Orlando and its killer racing surface, including defending NHRA world champion Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Greg Anderson, Jason Line, Alex Laughlin, Butner, Deric Kramer and more in Pro Stock, and reigning NHRA world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Todd Tutterow, Jason Scruggs, Rickie Smith, Tommy D’Aprile and more in Pro Mod.

Qualifying begins with the first round at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by three rounds at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The action will be streamed live all weekend long at SpeedVideo.com.

“We wanted to make sure the World Doorslammer Nationals gave these teams a chance to race in incredible conditions, set career-bests and possibly set some world records,” Buck said. “I truly believe you’ll see a world record in Pro Stock and a world record in Pro Mod, plus all sorts of guys setting career-bests. All of those opportunities will exist at an incredible track at Orlando, and when you’re talking this kind of purse, it’s going to be special and it is going to make history.”

All tickets include special VIP pit access, giving fans the opportunity to meet their favorite drivers and race teams. With an exciting manufacturer midway and pit access to every team at Orlando’s standout facility, fans can expect maximum value from their World Doorslammer Nationals ticket.

For more information about the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing, visit www.dragillustrated.com. For more information about Orlando World Speed Dragway, visit www.raceosw.com.

DRAG ILLUSTRATED WORLD DOORSLAMMER NATIONALS PRESENTED BY CTECH MANUFACTURING

WHAT: The Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing takes place at Orlando Speed World Dragway on March 6-8. Featuring Pro Stock and Pro Mod as the headliners, the race has a purse of more than $300,000, with the Pro Stock winner earning $75,000 and $50,000 going to the Pro Mod winner. Other categories featured at the event include Pro 632 and Top Sportsman, plus a best two-out-of-three match race between Bo Butner and Dave Kramer in Factory Stock Showdown. That winner will get $25,000.

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6-8

WHERE: Orlando Speed World Dragway, 19164 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32820

SCHEDULE (Subject to change; all times local)

FRIDAY: Qualifying Round 1 at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY: Qualifying Round 2 at 12 p.m.; Qualifying Round 3 at 3 p.m.; Qualifying Round 4 at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY: Eliminations begin at 11 a.m.

HOW TO WATCH: All qualifying and elimination rounds will be broadcast live at SpeedVideo.com.

TICKETS: $25 for any single-day spectator ticket. Children 10 and under free with paid adult admission. Tickets available at OSW gate.

CONTACT: Contact Orlando Speed World Dragway at (407) 568-5522 or visit www.raceosw.com. For media requests, please contact Drag Illustrated Editor-in-Chief Nate Van Wagnen at nate@dragillustrated.com.

Comments