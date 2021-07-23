Pro Stock Points Leader Greg Anderson Returns to Defend Sonoma Raceway Title

The Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule rotated this year, and Pro Stock was asked to take a seat for the Denver Mile-High Nationals. They’re back on the court this weekend for the 33rd annual NHRA Sonoma Nationals at picturesque Sonoma Raceway – and defending event champion Greg Anderson, who has led the points all season, can’t wait to return to the game.

“I’m itching to get back in this HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, and I’m really looking forward to returning to the West Coast for these back-to-back races,” said 96-time Pro Stock winner Anderson, who is one victory away from tying Warren Johnson as the most winning driver in class history.

“I love Sonoma Raceway and the folks out there who take such good care of us. It’s just a neat, neat facility, and another that we really missed last year. Winning here in 2019 was so much fun; it always is. I expect that this weekend will be a good one for each of the Chevy Camaros in the KB Racing stable.”

Anderson is also eager to take the news to NHRA fans out West that Hendrick Automotive Group, his primary sponsor and the largest privately owned auto group in the country, is in the process of hiring over 300 technicians across the country. Interested parties can apply at HendrickCars.com.

“Team Hendrick is an incredible organization to be part of, and they have locations in 13 states, including California,” said Anderson. “HendrickCars.com will pay technicians as they train, so this is really an opportunity for anyone at any skill level to be part of a winning team.”

Anderson, the most winning Pro Stock driver at Sonoma with six wins in 10 final rounds, will look to grow his success at Sonoma Raceway July 23-25, 2021.

