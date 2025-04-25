Pro Stock Motorcycle Returns at zMax, Matt Smith Looks for Hometown Success at American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class is back this weekend at the 15th annual American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway and former champion Matt Smith is looking to nab his fourth career win at his home track in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Smith, a six-time world champion, hails from nearby King, N.C. and rides the DENSO Spark Plugs Buell to lead a strong team effort at Matt Smith Racing. Nearly two months after starting the season in Gainesville, Charlotte marks the second event for the two-wheeled category in 2025. After finishing runner-up at the season opener in Gainesville in March, Smith and his team are ready to get back to racing and show the improvements the team has made since the Gatornationals.

“Since Gainesville, the Matt Smith Racing team has been really hard at work on our engines,” Smith said. “We had a few engines we had to fix up after Gainesville, so it was nice to have a little bit of a break to take those slow and make sure we weren’t making any mistakes.”

Last season’s American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals winners were Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) earning wins. The 2025 race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. It is the fifth of 20 events during the 2025 season and it is loaded with special events to honor the 1,000th Top Fuel race, including a special trophy presented to the winner by NHRA legend Don Garlits on Sunday.

With his runner-up finish in Gainesville, Smith is also in this weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. He’ll meet up with teammates Angie Smith, John Hall and Jianna Evaristo. The other side of the ladder will be reigning world champion and Gainesville winner Gaige Herrera, Richard Gadson, Chase Van Sant and Kelly Clontz, as Smith and the other talented riders in the class have a chance for a big weekend.

“The six-week break gave us some time to repair those engines but we’re ready to be back for sure,” Smith said. “Gainesville was really good for us after a long winter and trying to adapt to this new fuel. The first race of the year is good to see where everyone else is at after the winter, especially with this new fuel. After that first race, we’re able to have a baseline and then figure out how we can improve by this weekend in Charlotte.”

The last time Smith and the Pro Stock Motorcycle class competed at zMAX Dragway, the veteran won the Charlotte fall race last season. He feels confident about returning to his home track, hoping to build momentum with an early-season victory.

“I know it wasn’t the four-wide at Charlotte (in the fall), but knowing we won the race last time we were on property at zMAX Dragway boosts my confidence. I’m one of the racers that likes the four-wide race,” Smith said. “I love the challenge of it all. I won the very first four-wide ever and it was in Charlotte, so my confidence is high.”

In the Pro Stock ranks, Dallas Glenn is off to hot start in 2025 with two wins and two runner-up finishes so far this season in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro, including most recently getting a victory at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

Glenn will also compete in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge this weekend, meeting up with 2019 American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals winner Deric Kramer, Mason McGaha and Matt Latino. Reigning Pro Stock champion Greg Anderson has also been in all four finals this season and won the Phoenix and Pomona races. Anderson will take on Cristian Cuadra, Matt Hartford and Cory Reed.

“I got my first national event win in Pro Stock at the Charlotte four-wide in 2021, so I feel like I have good luck at this race,” Glenn said. “I enjoy the four-wide no matter how chaotic it is. I am very ready to get to Charlotte. Not only is it our home track but we’re on a serious streak right now. We’ve been to every final round this season and now that makes six final rounds in a row (from last season). That’s just incredible for our team.”

The Top Fuel ranks will celebrate the 1,000th Top Fuel race this weekend in Charlotte, some 62 years after the first Top Fuel race took place at the 1963 NHRA Winternationals, which was won by NHRA legend Don Garlits. NHRA will host milestone race winners including Garlits, race 100 winner Kelly Brown, race 200 winner Darrell Gwynn, as well as active racers including former champions Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force as well as reigning champion Antron Brown and more.

On the track, coming off his Vegas win, Tony Stewart will try to keep rolling and win a second straight race taking on the likes of points leader Shawn Langdon and Clay Millican.

The Funny Car class is currently led by Paul Lee, thanks to his win from Phoenix. The John Force Racing teammates of former champion Jack Beckman and reigning 2024 champion Austin Prock are close behind with a pair of wins from Pomona and Las Vegas between them. Others to watch include Hagan, Ron Capps and Chad Green.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and the season-opener in the Holley EFI Factory X category. The first Summit Racing Equipment Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout of 2025 will also take place in Charlotte.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 26 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations action at 6 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

