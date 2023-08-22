Pro Stock Drivers Announced for Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout

The Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO) and Drag Illustrated announced today the all-star lineup of Pro Stock drivers who will compete for $125,000 to win at the inaugural Scag Power Equipment 2024 PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10, 2024, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The group includes world champions, seasoned veterans, and young drivers still building a reputation in the class known for its naturally aspirated, 500-cubic-inch engines and clutch pedals.

“This is going to be a showdown among the best drivers and teams in Pro Stock,” said Alan Johnson, President, PRO. “Fans can expect to see their favorite drivers racing in a relaxed yet high-stakes environment. The competition level in Pro Stock is incredible, and we’re looking forward to seeing the top teams battle it out for $125,000.”

The invitation-only PRO Superstar Shootout will include a 16-car field in Pro Stock, which will compete over the quarter mile. Drivers will have four qualifying sessions – one on Thursday, February 8 and three on Friday, February 9 – to lock in their positions. Random chip draws will determine the pairings in eliminations leading up to the final round. The entire event will be streamed live on FloRacing, the official livestream partner.

Teams competing in the 500-cubic-inch Pro Stock class regularly test at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the offseason, so they’re familiar with the historic facility and its near-sea-level conditions.

“This might be a brand-new event, but these Pro Stock teams are no strangers to Bradenton,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and PRO Superstar Shootout promoter. “Our vision for this race is an ultra-competitive shootout filled with side-by-side racing. It’s not a home run derby, but the conditions we’ll see on that second weekend in February will provide these naturally aspirated hot rods with the atmospheric conditions they need to make maximum horsepower. The best of the best will be there, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see some record numbers pop up on the scoreboards as these drivers compete for a spot in the field, as well as a sizable No. 1 qualifier bonus.”

2024 PRO Superstar Shootout Pro Stock Drivers

Greg Anderson, KB Titan Racing

Dallas Glenn, KB Titan Racing

Camrie Caruso, KB Titan Racing

Kyle Koretsky, KB Titan Racing

Matt Hartford, KB Titan Racing

Dave Connolly, KB Titan Racing

Deric Kramer, KB Titan Racing

Eric Latino, KB Titan Racing

Erica Enders, Elite Motorsports

Troy Coughlin Jr., Elite Motorsports

Bo Butner, Elite Motorsports

Aaron Stanfield, Elite Motorsports

Fernando Cuadra Sr., Elite Motorsports

Fernando Cuadra Jr., Elite Motorsports

Cristian Cuadra, Elite Motorsports

Chris McGaha, Southwest Performance

Mason McGaha, Southwest Performance

Larry Morgan, Beaver Motorsports

Additional drivers will be announced as invitations are confirmed. The Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 23.

