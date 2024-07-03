Pro Mod’s Mike Thielen Extends Special FBO Offer to Racers Attending NHRA Northwest Nationals

With the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington, approaching from July 19-21, 2024, Mike Thielen, president of the company and a racer himself, extends a generous offer to fellow racers at Glacier Aviation. Thielen wants to help fellow competitors in a unique way when they visit his neck of the woods.

“I wanted to extend a handout to my fellow racers and say, ‘Hey, if you come to Olympia, I’ll waive the overnights, parking fees, and ramp fees if you buy fuel from us.’ Most people need to buy fuel, and that’s how we make our money,” said Thielen. “We’re about 50 minutes from the track here, offering a calmer, more relaxed experience than the hustle and bustle of Seattle’s Boeing Field.”

Nestled in the heart of Olympia Regional Airport, Glacier Aviation, Inc. offers unparalleled Fixed Base Operation (FBO) services tailored to the needs of corporate and professional aircraft. As a premier full-service FBO, Glacier Aviation ensures every client receives top-tier treatment, whether flying in a small plane, helicopter, or a large corporate jet.

“We’re basically a gas station at the airport,” added Thielen. “When small planes, helicopters, or big corporate jets come in, our job is to take care of them from the time they get here until they leave. We help them park their plane, roll out the red carpet, bring out rental cars, and set up hotel reservations. We’re like a concierge, ensuring that pilots and their passengers have everything they need.”

At Glacier Aviation, the commitment to excellence is evident in the array of services offered:

Pilot and VIP Services: Comfortable pilot’s lounge, full-time reception, aviation supplies, courtesy vehicles, rental cars, priority limousine service, catering, and concierge services.

Modern Facilities: Recently renovated, including a large new hangar with state-of-the-art fuel trucks and systems.

Convenient Amenities: Lobby with computer internet access and courtesy phones for pilots to gather weather and flight service information.

“Our job is to make the pilots look good for the customer sitting in the back of the plane,” he said. “Whether it’s lab services, catering, or anything else, we make sure they have what they need.”

For racers flying privately to the NHRA Northwest Nationals, Glacier Aviation offers a seamless experience. Pilots can schedule their visit to Olympia airport (identifier KOLM) by calling the front desk at 360-705-3214 or visiting Glacier Aviation’s website. Furthermore, they can even get in touch with Thielen himself at 36-259-7610.

When Thielen isn’t fulfilling his duties as president of Glacier Aviation, he can be found giving helicopter training lessons. And when he’s not doing that, he’s piloting a Rickie Smith-tuned Camaro – a switch he just made this year as he made the jump from a supercharged Pro Mod to a nitrous-assisted one.

“It was kind of a fun switch for me,” Thielen said. “I like things that are different, and the nitrous car is definitely different. There’s a lot more going on in the car than with the blower car, and being a helicopter pilot, I like flipping and switching buttons all the time, so I’ve kind of been home with that.”

As Thielen gets used to his new “nitrous home” in Pro Mod, he wants to make sure he can extend a bit of that feeling when racers visit his home state.

“We’re here to help everyone out,” Thielen concludes. “I know how expensive this stuff is, so if you’re a racer coming to the NHRA Northwest Nationals, give us a call, and we’ll take care of you.”

For more information, visit www.GlacierAviation.com.

This story was originally published on July 3, 2024.