Pro Mod’s Heavy Hitters to Battle for $51,000 at Bradenton’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

The quickest and fastest cars and the biggest stars in outlaw racing’s big-tire and small-tire classes will come together at Bradenton Motorsports Park this weekend, Dec. 1-4, for the 51st annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks. With a $51,000-to-win Pro Mod show headlining the event, the race also includes Pro 275, X275, Outlaw 632, and the Jet Jam Night of Fire featuring Jet Trucks and the Larsen Motorsports Jet Dragsters.

“The Snowbirds has always been one of our biggest races of the year, but last year’s 50th annual race paying $50,000 to the Pro Mod winner really took that to a new level,” said Victor Alvarez, the owner of Bradenton Motorsports Park. “This year, we’re offering big payouts yet again in Pro Mod and across all the classes. I want to continue raising the bar to make this the best race possible for our fans and racers.”

Alvarez and his staff made major investments over the summer to improve the experience for fans and racers at BMP. Those improvements include new grandstands and a brand-new concrete racing surface. The Snowbird Outlaw Nationals will be the first major event at the track since the renovations were completed.

“We like to do things that are going to improve the racers’ experience,” Alvarez said. “Without the racers, you don’t have a show. The stands are not so much for the racers, but everything else we’re doing kind of fits into doing things for the racers. My goal has always been to have one of the better facilities in the country, if not at least in Florida. This is just one step closer to that.”

With $51,000 on the line in M&M Transmission Outlaw Pro Mod presented by FuelTech, the biggest names in Pro Modified racing will be on site. Entered drivers include defending event champion Melanie Salemi, 2022 series champions like Todd Tutterow (PDRA Pro Boost), Jim Halsey (PDRA Pro Nitrous), Jason Lee (Radial Outlaws Radial vs. the World), and Mike Decker Jr. (NEOPMA), as well as NHRA Pro Mod stars like Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Lyle Barnett, and J.R. Gray.

“It’s going to take some incredible numbers to qualify for this year’s Pro Mod field,” Alvarez said. “We’ve seen record numbers at the Snowbirds, and I think we can expect even more of that this year with the new track surface. Wade Rich is going to have it prepped so these teams can throw everything they’ve got at it.”

Solid payouts are also on the line for racers in the numerous other classes competing at the Snowbirds. The Pro 275 winner will walk away with $15,000, and $10,000 will go to the winner in X275. The winners in Limited Drag Radial, Ultra Street, Outlaw 632, and the No-Time Shootout will each receive $7,500. Additional classes include 4.60 Bike, 5.50 Index, 6.50 Index, 7.50 Index, and three Jr. Dragster classes (11.90, 8.90, and 7.90 indexes).

“This is a huge race for so many racers, and we couldn’t do it without support from sponsors like Brian Crower, Ignite Racing Fuel, Mickey Thompson, Motion Raceworks, Diamond Pistons, and M&M Transmission.”

Fans who can’t make it out to BMP for the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals can watch the official event livestream on FloRacing.

Racers will have the opportunity to test on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before kicking off qualifying Friday at 3 p.m. Qualifying continues Saturday with sessions at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jet Jam is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., with the Night of Fire finale scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m. Eliminations will kick off Sunday at 9 a.m.

Tickets are available for $25 on Friday, $30 on Saturday, and $25 on Sunday. Multi-day tickets are also available. Active military and children 11 years and under get in free.