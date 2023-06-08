Pro Mod Veteran Todd Tutterow Stepping In For Manny Buginga In Bristol 

Todd “King Tut” Tutterow will be stepping in for Manny Buginga in the NHRA FuelTech Pro Mod Drag Racing Series at the double event – NHRA New England Nationals and NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals – this coming weekend, June 9-11, at Bristol Dragway.

Tutterow joined Team Buginga earlier this season as crew chief of Manny’s roots-blown ’20 Camaro, which he purchased from “King Tut.”

“It’s super exciting,” Todd Tutterow said about filling in and getting to race in NHRA Pro Mod trim. “I really like racing in the quarter mile. Then we’re here at Bristol Dragway, and we get to run two races this weekend because of the rain in New England.”

“I’m honored to have Todd fill in for Team Buginga in Bristol,” said Buginga. “It only made sense to have him step in since he’s familiar with the car. We’re hoping to bring home at least one win this coming weekend between the Epping and Bristol event and Tony Wilson filling in for Jason Lee.”

As previously reported, Pro Nitrous veteran Tony Wilson is taking the wheel of Lee’s R&E Racing and Coast Packing Company ProCharger-powered 2018 Camaro at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Buginga, who made his NHRA Pro Mod debut earlier this year in a unique fashion, is being honored at the 25th anniversary reunion of the National Mustang Racers Association (NMRA) in Norwalk, Ohio, and will not be able to fulfill his driving duties. Buginga, who has been a long-time ambassador for the NMRA, will also be racing alongside his son.

Tutterow has been looking forward to returning to NHRA Pro Mod racing. The veteran drag racer has an extensive résumé, including two PDRA Pro Boost world championships. Furthermore, Tutterow was in contention for an NHRA Pro Mod championship in 2019, but a devastating crash that totaled his 1968 Camaro left him out of competition.

Lastly, Tutterow is a standout tuner. He previously addressed his driving hiatus earlier this year, stating he is taking a step back from full-time competition this season to devote more attention to his numerous Wyo Motorsports customers.

Qualifying for the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals begins on Friday, June 9. Eliminations are set for Sunday, June 11, at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, TN. The NHRA New England Nationals will run in conjunction with the Thunder Valley Nationals.