Pro Mod Racer Chuck Weck Passes Away After Tragic Crash

Chuck Weck of Marengo, Illinois, passed away after a tragic racing accident at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 30. He was 66 years old and doing what he loved.

The loss comes as a major shock to friends and family. Weck was a skilled drag racer, driving for more than 40 years, and had been a proud member of the Chicago Wiseguys for over 20 years. However, during the Mopar/AMC event, his blown HEMI-powered C7 Corvette hit the concrete wall at 200 MPH. Weck was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

According to the Kenosha County Sherriff’s Department, deputies and fire/rescue personnel responded to the emergency call at Great Lakes Dragaway after Weck lost control of his Corvette and crashed. The report also states that he was wearing full safety restraints and a helmet while operating the race car.

Weck had an impressive racing resume and was a mentor to many racers in his community. He held the Chicago Wise Guys’ fastest mile-per-hour record of 254 MPH in 2021, was 2020’s quickest and fastest driver with a 6.07-second, 239 mph pass; he was the 2008 Chicago Wiseguys champion and a multi-time top ten finisher.

Furthermore, Weck was a former NMCA multi-event winner in Modified Production and a former Goodguys Street Rod Shootout winner. He also broke the Chicago Wiseguys’ speed record for both track and group (doorslammer) on July 21, 2021, at 254 MPH with an E.T. of 5.78 MPH.

Not only was Weck an amazing racer, but he had a big heart. He was a loving husband, father, “grampy,” uncle and brother. Additionally, Weck loved rescuing dogs. Aside from his family and drag racing, Weck loved the pack of dogs he adopted. His family asks that donations are made to these local shelters in his memory: On Angels’ Wings, Roscoe Rescues, and Illinois Saint Bernard Rescue. Weck’s daughter, Carly, stated, “I’m certain he is smiling down knowing he is still helping these rescues.”

Weck was known for collecting unique race cars. He even had a hand in building the famous 1953 Studebaker Pro Mod, known as “Studezilla,” now owned by Scott Palmer. Weck also enjoyed match racing nostalgia Pro Stock cars. The well-known drag racer in the Chicagoland/Wisconsin-area was loved and respected by many in the racing community. He was a “give the shirt off your back” type of guy, as well as a businessman. Weck touched many lives and hearts during his years, both on and off the track.

The Chicago Wiseguys are honoring Weck at their next race on August 13 at Great Lakes Dragaway. Two drivers will release Weck’s ashes from their chutes.