Pro Mod Points Leader Jose Gonzalez Grabs 5th Win of 2021, Rolls to Victory in Charlotte

Points leader Jose Gonzalez continued to roll in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, as he drove past Mike Castellana in the final round of the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

It was the eighth of 11 events during the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season.

In a thrilling final round, Gonzalez and Castellana left the starting line with identical .011 reaction times, but Gonzalez had the advantage at the finish line in his ProCharger-powered Q80 Camaro with his run of 5.792-seconds at 248.29 mph. Gonzalez picked up his fourth win in five races and his fifth victory of the year as he moves closer to clinching his first world championship in the class.

“This track owed me one after the accident in April,” said Gonzalez, who has seven career wins in the class. “I’ve just got to thank my team. I’m doing the easy job and they’re doing the rest, and they’re making me really comfortable in the car. All the credit goes to them.”

Gonzalez, who qualified third, beat Mike Salinas, Brandon Snider and Indy winner Jeffrey Baker to reach the final round. With the victory, Gonzalez extended his points lead to 135 points over Snider with three races remaining in the season.

Castellana beat Chad Green, Jerico Balduf and Doug Winters to reach the final round for the first time this season and the 23rd time in his career. Castellana ran 5.828 at 245.40 in the championship round.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service returns to action Sept. 24-26 as part of the NHRA Midwest Nationals at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

CONCORD, N.C. — Final round-by-round results from the 13th annual DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the eighth of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — JR Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.211, 228.58 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Brandon Snider, Camaro, 5.834, 246.03 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 8.884, 105.46; Jerico Balduf, Chevy Chevelle, 5.868, 244.74 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 6.893, 147.75; Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 5.809, 248.48 def. Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.936, 230.61; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.800, 247.88 def. Mike Salinas, Camaro, 5.872, 244.92; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.834, 249.30 def. Dwayne Wolfe, Camaro, 5.981,

239.06; Doug Winters, Chevelle, 5.859, 244.07 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 5.809, 246.93; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.836, 245.90 def. Chad Green, Camaro, Foul – Centerline;

QUARTERFINALS — Castellana, 5.823, 245.72 def. Balduf, 5.871, 245.36; Barker, 5.815, 248.57 def. Gray, 5.808, 247.97; Winters, 10.030, 87.82 def. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Gonzalez, 5.793, 248.11 def. Snider, 11.025, 94.01;

SEMIFINALS — Castellana, 5.814, 245.32 def. Winters, Foul – Red Light; Gonzalez, 5.781, 248.57 def. Barker, 5.764, 251.49;

FINAL — Gonzalez, 5.792, 248.29 def. Castellana, 5.828, 245.40.

CONCORD, N.C. — Point standings (top 10) following the 13th annual DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the eighth of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

1. Jose Gonzalez, 684; 2. Brandon Snider, 549; 3. Steve Jackson, 535; 4. Justin Bond, 514; 5. Jeffery Barker, 384; 6. Doug Winters, 334; 7. Mike Castellana, 322; 8. JR Gray, 313; 9. Khalid alBalooshi, 281; 10. Rickie Smith, 270.

