Pro Mod Pioneer Wally Bell Passes Away

Wally Bell, a beloved racer and one of the original pioneers of Pro Modified, passed away Monday, June 13. Bell raced a variety of cars over the years, including Super Stock in the class’s early days. He was a popular fixture on the Super Chevy circuit, paving the way for what would become Pro Mod. He was seen as one of the nicest guys in racing, and was always great with fans and sponsors.

Bell’s wife, Beverly, shared the news of his passing on his Facebook page Monday morning.

There is really no easy way to share such news, but it is with deepest heartfelt emptiness that I am sharing with all of you who are our friends, the world has lost a most amazing human being this morning. My best friend, my rock, my husband … Wally Bell, has passed away at 8:28 AM this morning. His beautiful daughter, Vicki Bell, and I sadly share this news. Arrangements of a celebration of his life will be shared at a later date.

Bell retired from competition in 2001 after 38 seasons as a driver. He went on to host an internet radio show, the Wally Bell Show, on Racers Reunion Radio. He was also a member of the Legion of Honor and the East Coast Drag Times Hall of Fame, among other honors.

Drag Illustrated will have a more complete tribute to Bell in an upcoming issue. We offer our condolences to Bell’s family and friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.