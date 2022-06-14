Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pro Mod Pioneer Wally Bell Passes Away

Published

Wally Bell, a beloved racer and one of the original pioneers of Pro Modified, passed away Monday, June 13. Bell raced a variety of cars over the years, including Super Stock in the class’s early days. He was a popular fixture on the Super Chevy circuit, paving the way for what would become Pro Mod. He was seen as one of the nicest guys in racing, and was always great with fans and sponsors.

Bell’s wife, Beverly, shared the news of his passing on his Facebook page Monday morning.

There is really no easy way to share such news, but it is with deepest heartfelt emptiness that I am sharing with all of you who are our friends, the world has lost a most amazing human being this morning. My best friend, my rock, my husband … Wally Bell, has passed away at 8:28 AM this morning. His beautiful daughter, Vicki Bell, and I sadly share this news.

 

Arrangements of a celebration of his life will be shared at a later date.

Bell retired from competition in 2001 after 38 seasons as a driver. He went on to host an internet radio show, the Wally Bell Show, on Racers Reunion Radio. He was also a member of the Legion of Honor and the East Coast Drag Times Hall of Fame, among other honors.

Drag Illustrated will have a more complete tribute to Bell in an upcoming issue. We offer our condolences to Bell’s family and friends.

Mitch Stott, Charles Carpenter, Wally Bell, and Quain Stott

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

6 days ago

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Courtney Enders Joins FloRacing as Drag Racing Content Creator

Courtney Enders is no strange to creating compelling drag racing content. As she says, she was a content creator before that was a term,...

6 days ago

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014
Advertisement

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.