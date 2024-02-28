Pro Line Racing Supports World Series of Pro Mod as Event Sponsor

Pro Line Racing, a leading supplier of doorslammer racing engines and parts, has signed on as an event sponsor of the upcoming Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, race officials announced today. Pro Line Racing will also be on the grounds to support numerous customers competing at the $100,000-to-win event at Bradenton Motorsports Park on March 1-3.

“Eric Dillard and the whole Pro Line Racing team have made an incredible impact on the sport of Pro Modified drag racing, so their support means a lot,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and editorial director and WSOPM promoter. “Our racers rely on engine builders and manufacturers like Pro Line to provide the components they need to perform at such a high level. We appreciate Team Pro Line being on site to support their customers, but also to support the event as a whole.”

Pro Line Racing is a global, top-tier provider of high performance drag racing engines, parts and turnkey packages, as well as EFI software and associated tuning capabilities. Pro Line’s talented team of tuners and specialists brings a diverse range of experience to every customer. Through Pro Line’s focus on achieving customers’ goals, Pro Line-powered racers have achieved world records, event wins, and championships in numerous Pro Modified and drag radial classes and series.

“Pro Line is excited to sponsor the World Series of Pro Mod, supporting our customers in their endeavors to get to the winner’s circle,” said Eric Dillard, co-founder, Pro Line Racing. “We’re always glad to support events that showcase doorslammer drag racing and give our customers a place to race.”

Pro Line customers competing in the World Series of Pro Mod include 2023 PDRA Pro Boost world champion Jason Harris, 2023 Snowbird Outlaw Nationals winner Lyle Barnett, 2024 U.S. Street Nationals winner Mark Micke, 2023 WSOPM No. 1 qualifier Johnny Camp, PDRA Pro Boost standouts like Randy Weatherford, Scott Lang, and Ken Quartuccio, and inaugural WSOPM champion Mike Bowman.

Pro Line Racing’s apparel and parts trailer will be on site to sell the brand’s popular t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, as well as to provide last-minute parts for customers.

Pro Line-powered racers will also compete in the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge taking place during the WSOPM weekend, which also includes the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Super Pro Shootout.

For more information, check out www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.